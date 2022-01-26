Albert Fritz ‘sexual assault’ allegations: Winde may still lay criminal charges

Thapelo Lekabe

Following the suspension of Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, reportedly over allegations of sexual assault, Premier Alan Winde has not ruled out the possibility of laying criminal charges against the MEC.

External investigator

Winde on Tuesday announced an independent legal counsel would be appointed to conduct an external investigation into the veracity of the allegations made against Fritz.

“Due to the serious nature of the allegations, it is my belief that an independent legal expert with relevant experience is best placed to investigate these allegations and determine their veracity.

“It has been my request that the investigation be finalised as quickly as possible,” Winde said in a statement.

The premier, while remaining mum on the “serious allegations” levelled against Fritz, committed to release further details on the matter once the external investigator is appointed.

Criminal charges

Although he was currently not in a position to lay criminal charges against the MEC, Winde said he could not “discount the prospect of this happening, should the investigation by this independent counsel result in advice indicating that it is necessary or appropriate for me to do so.”

Winde announced Fritz’s suspension on Sunday with immediate effect after serious allegations pertaining to his conduct were brought to his attention.

Since then, sources said the allegations were of a sexual nature and came from four young employees who worked in Fritz’s office.

Fritz agreed to step down as the Democratic Alliance’s (DA’s) Western Cape leader, while four more provincial government officials, who worked with him, were reportedly suspended over the scandal.

Initial allegations

Winde on Tuesday said the initial allegations against Fritz were first brought to his attention by a third party informally on 23 November 2021.

He said he immediately requested affidavits from the persons directly involved and ensured that the complainants were “afforded due care and empathy and that no pressure was placed on them, noting the nature of their complaints.”

“Earlier this month, I was informed that the complainants were now ready to hand over their affidavits. I met with them 11 days ago, accepted their accounts, and consulted with legal services on the next steps to take.

“In the interim, further individuals indicated that they would like to come forward too, and legal services took their accounts down.

“Following my meeting with the complainants, and after receiving legal advice, I felt I had sufficient information to immediately suspend the MEC and request an independent investigation into this matter,” he said.

Speaker dismisses ANC request

Meanwhile, the ANC in the province has accused the DA of a cover-up involving the misconduct and sexual assault allegations against Fritz.

This was after the speaker of the Western Cape legislature, Masizole Mnqasela, dismissed a request by the ANC to summon Winde to answer questions over Fritz’s suspension.

ANC chief whip Pat Lekker said the party would ask the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) to summon Winde to explain the nature of the allegations made against Fritz and how long he had known about them.

