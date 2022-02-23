Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
3 minute read
23 Feb 2022
5:59 pm
Politics

Mkhwebane’s ‘ridiculous’ Concourt application has ‘no hope of success’

Bernadette Wicks

Excerpts say the Public Protector's latest application is nothing but a ploy to drag out proceedings till the end of her term.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Photo: Gallo Images / Tebogo Letsie
With the prospects of success of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s planned bid to get the Constitutional Court to rescind its judgment on the rules for the removal of chapter 9 heads “slim to zero,” experts say it smacks of nothing more than a desperate attempt at playing for time. Last July, the Western Cape High Court declared as unconstitutional two provisions in the rules - one barring the subject of a removal process from having full legal representation, and the other allowing a judge to be appointed to the independent panel tasked with determining whether there is a prima facie...

