Western Cape ANC labels speaker Mnqasela’s calls to support Ukraine a ‘gimmick’

Plans by Western Cape legislature’s DA speaker Masizole Mnqasela to illuminate the legislature building in blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag is nothing but a publicity stunt, said the ANC in the province.

Mnqasela invited leaders of political parties to the Monday night event to show solidarity with the citizens of the war-torn Ukraine.

More than a 100 civilians in Ukraine have been killed in Russia’s military onslaught that started five days ago. The war has left thousands displaced and almost 400,000 people fleeing to neighbouring countries.

In a statement, Mnqasela said the Western Cape legislature would join the worldwide condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that has led to “massive human rights violations and the contravention of international treaties and protocols” affecting the sovereignty of Ukraine and its people.

“The WCPP views the situation in Ukraine as very serious and calls on all peace-loving people in the Western Cape to join our call for prayer for a peaceful solution in Ukraine.

“South Africa is a signatory to the United Nations Charter on Human Rights and has a moral obligation to defend the sovereignty and peace of all member states, including Ukraine.”

Provincial ANC chief whip Pat Lekker remarked that the DA-led provincial government, as a supporter of Israel and “not friends of the Palestinian people”, has repeatedly refused to debate the issue of Palestine.

“We would have been less cynical of the Speaker’s motives if he had called for the WCPP building to be illuminated in the colours of the Russian Federation and Palestinian flags as well.”

“But we know what’s going on here. This is an attempt by the Speaker to give the impression the Western Cape is an enclave at the foot of Africa,” Lekker said.

Mnqasela, said Lekker, was not a designated representative of South Africa.

“The President has spoken for South Africa on the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine. The Speaker does not speak for our country. We will not be used in this attempt at one-upmanship. We will not be part of tonight’s opportunism.”

The event is scheduled to take place at 19:30 at 7 Wale Street in Cape Town.

