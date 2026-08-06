Governance cracks in Tshwane deepen as DA submits motion of no confidence

The DA says it has lost confidence in the speaker's ability to chair council meetings.

Chaos continues to reign in the City of Tshwane, with the DA now submitting a motion of no confidence against the speaker of council, Mncedi Ndzwanana.

On Thursday, the party’s mayoral candidate, Cilliers Brink, told The Citizen that the motion had been submitted to the speaker’s office and is expected to be on the agenda for debate at the next council sitting.

“The motion was submitted as a normal motion; it was done within the 15 working-day period required for a motion to serve before council on the agenda,” said Brink.

Since the motion is against the speaker, Brink said he will not be able to preside over the same sitting where a motion against him is being tabled.

Reasons for the motion

Brink said the motion is a result of Ndzwanana’s actions in a council sitting that led to the suspension of City Manager Johann Mettler’s suspension.

“A recent High Court judgment confirmed that the Speaker acted unlawfully when he arbitrarily deducted 13 votes from the Council’s recorded vote. This effectively rigged the outcome and enabled the unlawful suspension of City Manager Johann Mettler. It formed part of an attempt by the ANC-EFF-ActionSA coalition to seize control of the City’s administration and finances,” he said.

Impact of poor decisions

Brink said Ndzwanana’s actions have already cost Tshwane’s ratepayers unnecessary legal fees.

“They have also demonstrated his willingness to abuse the Office of the Speaker in the interests of the ANC-EFF-ActionSA coalition. Tshwane cannot afford to leave him in a position where he can do so again,

“With just three months remaining before residents elect a new government, the coalition of corruption still has time to use a lawless Speaker to manipulate Council proceedings. It could force through decisions that bind the next administration, weaken the city’s institutions and place further strain on Tshwane’s finances,” he said.

According to the motion seen by The Citizen, the Office of the Speaker is entrusted with safeguarding the integrity of Council proceedings and ensuring that meetings are conducted fairly, impartially and in accordance with the Rules and Orders of Council.

“Recent Council meetings have raised serious concerns regarding the Speaker’s ability to fulfil these responsibilities and have eroded confidence in his ability to preside over Council in a fair, impartial and consistent manner. 3. It is the view of the Democratic Alliance that the Speaker no longer enjoys the confidence of the majority of Council.

“Accordingly, this Motion of No Confidence is brought in terms of section 40 of the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act, 1998, to allow Council to determine whether the Speaker should remain in office.”

The motion comes at a time when there are cracks in the ANC-led coalition in the City of Tshwane, with ActionSA’s mayor, Nasiphi Moya, being accused of sabotaging the ANC ahead of the elections.