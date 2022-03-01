Albert Fritz given 24 hours to say why he shouldn’t be suspended from DA

Thapelo Lekabe

Fired Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has been given 24 hours by the DA’s federal executive, to supply reasons as to why he should not be suspended from the DA’s caucus and party-related activities.

Albert Fritz fired

This followed Fritz’s dismissal on Tuesday from the provincial Cabinet by Premier Alan Winde, after he received the findings of an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against the MEC.

The external probe, conducted by advocate Jennifer Williams, found that there was sufficient credibility in the allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse against the former DA Western Cape leader.

It also found that there was sufficient evidence of Fritz creating an environment that was conducive to sexual harassment, or alternatively, taking advantage of young women sexually.

‘Swift and severe action’

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said the party noted the release of the independent report, including Winde’s decision to fire Fritz.

Zille said the matter had been referred to the party’s federal legal commission to take further action.

“The DA takes the matter of sexual impropriety, sexual abuse and sexual assault very seriously and will not hesitate to take swift and severe action when these matters arise,” she said in a short statement.

“The DA is also very aware of the responsibility to protect the victims and ensure that they do not suffer secondary abuse as a result of reporting allegations of abuse and assault.”

Winde ‘extremely angry’

Meanwhile, Winde said he was “extremely angry” at what appeared to be verifiable incidences of serious sexual misconduct against Fritz, especially given his position as the MEC responsible for community safety.

“It is a shocking violation of his oath of office and the principles of our constitutional democracy,” he said.

Winde suspended Fritz in January this year due to what he called at the time serious allegations of misconduct.

Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais was subsequently appointed to act in Fritz’s position.

Fritz also agreed to step down as the DA’s interim Western Cape leader – a position he held since last year after Bonginkosi Madikizela was forced to resign, due to a scandal over his qualifications.

