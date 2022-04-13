Eric Naki
Political Editor
13 Apr 2022
4:48 am
Politics

ANC tends to elect tainted leaders, say experts

Gumede entered the race although she was suspended, to prove a point.

Former eThekhwini Metro mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi / African News Agency
Amid rumours the ANC could order all members affected by the step-aside rule not to contest party elections and for those already elected to withdraw, experts have highlighted a growing culture to choose tainted individuals to turn party conferences into platforms for merely electing factional slates. Political analyst Goodenough Mashego said it was not a surprise former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede emerged as a leader, because that’s what her slate dictated and her election was part of a rebellion against step-aside policy. “It speaks to how the ANC conferences are now conducted. ANC members go to conferences merely to elect...

