DA has suggestions for parliament to ensure disaster relief money isn’t looted

Citizen Reporter

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the assistance of national government to communities in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape that have been devastated by last week’s deadly floods.

However, the official opposition party on Tuesday echoed the sentiments expressed by most South Africans, that the billions of rand earmarked for humanitarian relief efforts and other infrastructure projects, should be safeguarded from fraud and corruption.

National state of disaster

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening addressed the nation on the declaration of a National State of Disaster to ensure funds are disbursed to flood victims.

ALSO READ: National State of Disaster to last for three months – Dlamini-Zuma

At least 443 people have died in KZN as a result from the torrential rains and flooding last week, with thousands more displaced.

DA MP and spokesperson on local government, Cilliers Brink, on Monday said the party would make specific proposals to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on how to strengthen the oversight powers of Parliament and prevent the abuse of power and public money under a state of disaster.

This follows Ramaphosa’s commitment that Parliament would be directly involved in the oversight of government’s disaster relief funds.

“Having ignored the DA’s proposals on how to prevent the abuse of disaster relief funds at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa would be well advised to listen what we have to say this time around,” Brink said in a statement.

He said the declaration of a national state of disaster was confirmation that government did not have effective coordination of flood relief, especially in KZN.

“The health risks linked to an unstable supply of clean water and a lack of sanitation are high and we cannot afford a repeat of the personal protective equipment scandal where people’s lives were gambled while officials and cadres looted critical funding.

READ MORE: KZN floods: Zikalala assures SA that no relief funds will be looted

“The DA is especially concerned the lack of drinking water in the eThekwini metro, where two of the city’s reservoirs are no longer functional, and thousands of households rely on municipal water tankers. There are now widespread reports of ANC ward councillors commandeering these water tankers.”

Brink added that the government needed a clear plan of how basic infrastructure is going to be restored, and how disaster relief would be managed in the meantime.

“Unfortunately, the president’s address did not include any of these details.”

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) announced on Tuesday that eight task teams were appointed to deal with humanitarian relief efforts and other urgent interventions in the affected provinces.

These included, among others, a health and medical services task team that is led by the Department of Health as well as a funding, monitoring and evaluation task team which is led by the National Treasury.

Flood victims can contact the NDMC for enquires and assistance on 012 848 4704/012 848 4705 or email Nervecentre@ndmc.gov.za

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: National State of Disaster will ensure ‘effective response’