The roof is caving in on Magashule in the Free State

Magashule has been neutralised on his home turf as his rivals Mxolisi Dukwana and Thabo Manyoni emerge as the only two to vie for the Free State provincial chair position.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been neutralised on his home turf as his rivals Mxolisi Dukwana and Thabo Manyoni emerge as the only two to vie for the Free State provincial chair position, with none of Magashule’s supporters contesting. At the same time, while Dukwana and Manyoni are electoral opponents, both their camps were said to be behind President Cyril Ramaphosa, which would boost his fortunes at the ANC December national conference. Dukwana and Manyoni were victims of Magashule’s manipulative leadership. They were left bruised and cast aside by the powerful Magashule, whose influence engulfed the entire province during...

