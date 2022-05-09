Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as ANC Eastern Cape Chairperson

Faizel Patel

Oscar Mabuyane has been re-elected as Provincial Chairperson for African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape.

About 1,477 votes were counted and Mabuyane won his re-election to the post with 812 votes to 662 for public works MEC Babalo Madikizela.

Other delegates who were elected to the top five include Mlungisi Mvoko, who was elected as Deputy Chairperson and beat Xolile Nkompela with 812 votes.

Lulama Ngcukiatobi was elected as Provincial Secretary, Helen August obtained 805 votes and was elected as Deputy Provincial Secretary, and Zolile Williams obtained 799 votes to be elected Provincial Treasurer.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams accepted the nomination to serve in the PEC.

The results of the ANC’s Eastern Cape provincial elective conference were announced just before midday after voting finally went ahead in the early hours of Monday,

The battle was between the current convener, Mabuyane, and former provincial treasurer Madikizela.

After the results were announced the top five addressed the gatehring.

Mabuyane expressed gratitude and said it has been very challenging.

“We are looking forward to 2024, there will be no issues of divisions after this conference.”

Following a weekend marred by several issues, 1,497 delegates ended up voting at the party’s provincial elective conference.

A court application, threats to collapse the sitting and a deadlock over credentials saw the conference only nominating candidates late on the third day of the gathering.

The provincial conference was heading for collapse as members could not agree on the credentials for the meeting to proceed.

Eventually, about 1,497 delegates voted just after midnight to decide who will be the next top five of the ANC in the Eastern Cape.

The conference outcomes are expected to determine whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a good chance of winning a second term in December at the five-year ANC electoral conference.

It also serves to determine the strength of both Lindiwe Sisulu and Zweli Mkhize, who are expected to contest the ANC presidency.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to close the conference at about 4pm on Monday.

