Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
24 May 2022
4:45 am
Politics

KZN predisposed against Ramaphosa in a buildup to the December conference

Ramaphosa himself was aware KZN was out of reach, hence he has been amassing support in the other provinces.

File: President Cyril Ramaphosa
The current rallying of forces behind former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and the sentiments against ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in KwaZulu-Natal means the province will not be a safe bet for him at the ANC end-of-year elective conference, say political experts. Further, Ramaphosa himself was aware KZN was out of reach, hence he has been amassing support in the other provinces, particularly the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga. The experts said Ramaphosa could not rely on the untested backing of KZN premier Sihle Zikalala. Zikalala has shown some sympathy for him, but commentators said his support was uncertain and unreliable....

