Lunga Simelane
2 minute read
8 Jun 2022
5:37 am
Politics

Ramaphosa’s $4 million Dollargate: ‘This is not the end of the story,’ say analysts

'It is definitely a time for them to mobilise and counter-mobilise to favour Zuma and the whole Ace Magashule initiative.'

File: President Cyril Ramaphosa
Although various ANC groups in KwaZulu-Natal may possess a lot of influence at the national ANC conferences, their political stance could be a drop in the ocean in the bigger scheme of things. The ANC regions in KZN, including the women’s league and youth league, yesterday paid a visit to former president Jacob Zuma, along with gifts, which reflected Zuma’s power in the party. However, political economy analyst Daniel Silke said although there may be elements of emotional and historic attachment to Zuma, they were limited to relatively small groups in the broader ANC. The latest delegation to visit included...

