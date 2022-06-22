Magashule on comeback trail within ANC amid plans to oust Ramaphosa

A massive plan is underway by the radical economic transformation (RET) faction to convert the upcoming ANC national elective conference into a national general council (NGC), so they could push for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recall and abolition of the step-aside rule. According to an ANC source, the renewed plan to force an NGC was to pass a no-confidence motion in Ramaphosa and to abolish the step-aside rule. An alternative would be to remove the entire ANC Nasrec national executive committee for failing to implement resolutions taken at the party’s elective conference in 2017. ALSO READ: ‘Factions must forget about factions,’ says...

The source said the criminal charges laid by former state security agency boss Arthur Fraser against the president were part of the plan to oust Ramaphosa.

They would be used as the basis for his recall via the step aside rule or being involved in criminality.

But their ultimate aim is to reinstate suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who was put on step aside by the party last year.

This came after he was indicted for corruption, fraud and money laundering, along with several others, emanating from an asbestos roofing-replacement fraud in the Free State.

However, it’s too late for an NGC to be held as the party’s constitution holds that such a gathering be held within 30 months following the last national conference.

It’s already almost five years since the Nasrec gathering.

The NGC is part of renewed fight-back plan by Magashule’s radical economic transformation (RET) supporters to have him back.

This would be a second attempt to bring Magashule back to Luthuli House.

Early last year his supporters from the Free State, North West and tiny minority Northern Cape threatened to call an early NGC if Magashule was not reinstated.

They hoped to vote him back into his position as secretary-general.

Due to Covid, the ANC postponed the NGC – a mid-term gathering meant to review progress and challenges since the last conference.

The RET faction had devised a plan to oust Ramaphosa and his entire national executive committee during that NGC.

The RET faction felt strongly Ramaphosa’s leadership had failed to implement the Nasrec resolutions on the nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank and implementation of land expropriation without compensation.

The expropriation of land mandate had failed because the ANC could not get a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

If the NGC issue had failed, the RET was said to have hatched a Plan B.

They wrongly believed that if 50% plus one of the party branches favoured the call for the NGC, one would have to be called.

However, the ANC constitution had no provision for the NGC to be convened in this fashion.

Besides, many ANC branches were not in good standing, so the RET’s idea was bound to die in its infancy.

The step-aside policy required that a member should step aside once indicted to appear in court, and Ramaphosa has not been indicted.

His removal without proof of wrongdoing would cause tension within the ANC and could be successfully challenged in court.

Political analyst Andre Duvenhage warned the country to brace itself around July for increased infighting and even violence within the ANC.

He said the RET faction was uncomfortable to see Ramaphosa’s support gaining momentum.

“Ramaphosa was on winning streak all the time with provinces supporting him,” Duvenhage said.

“He was in a strong position, but the ‘farmgate’ [saga] has changed the picture.

“There were some Zulu regional leaders who went to see Zuma in Nkandla; there may be political instability in July.”

Ramaphosa received support from Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and Limpopo when those regions held their elective conferences.

With a RET faction victory in KwaZulu-Natal a given, it was bothered by the fact that Ramaphosa’s support had grown markedly in North West and Free State, their other strongholds.

Indications were that the two provinces could easily slipping out of the RET’s hands soon.