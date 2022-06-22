Eric Naki
Political Editor
22 Jun 2022
6:02 am
Politics

Magashule on comeback trail within ANC amid plans to oust Ramaphosa

Eric Naki

SA has been warned to brace itself around July for increased infighting and even violence within the ANC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC general secretary Ace Magashule during the party's Limpopo provincial conference in 2018. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave
A massive plan is underway by the radical economic transformation (RET) faction to convert the upcoming ANC national elective conference into a national general council (NGC), so they could push for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recall and abolition of the step-aside rule. According to an ANC source, the renewed plan to force an NGC was to pass a no-confidence motion in Ramaphosa and to abolish the step-aside rule. An alternative would be to remove the entire ANC Nasrec national executive committee for failing to implement resolutions taken at the party’s elective conference in 2017. ALSO READ: ‘Factions must forget about factions,’ says...

