Panyaza Lesufi elected as new ANC Gauteng Provincial Chairperson

Gauteng has a new African National Congress (ANC) chairperson after the party’s elective conference in the province officially elected Panyaza Lesufi as the new ANC chairperson.

In what was always going to be a tight race, Lesufi beat Lebogang Maile by 32 votes.

Lesufi received 575 of the votes, while Maile managed to garner 543 votes.

The results from the conference were announced in the early hours of Monday morning.

This comes after the conference spent at least three days deliberating over credentials resulting in nominations only taking place on Sunday.

The prolonged debate was caused by continued disputes about the participation of five branches from Ekurhuleni.

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko who previously served as deputy-secretary has now been elected as deputy provincial chair.

Former provincial secretary Jacob Khawe only managed a measly 56 votes while music producer TK Nciza won by a slight margin to Sedibeng’s Thulane Kunene.

Tasneem Motara who also appeared on Maile’s slate, won deputy secretary.

Morakane Mosupye who was raised from the floor has been elected as Provincial Treasurer.

Lesufi and Maile had previously contested the deputy chairperson position in 2018, which saw Lesufi emerging victorious.

The ANC said it will announce additional members later on Monday.

Meanwhile, ANC Treasurer-General, Paul Mashatile, has praised the 14th Gauteng Provincial Conference sitting for peacefully electing a new provincial leader earlier this morning.

Mashatile says, even though the conference was delayed due to the issues of credentials, but the elective part of it showed signs of maturity among the voting delegates.

“It means we won’t have complaints after the conference, somebody saying no, you didn’t count me. So, I am quite happy that it’s peaceful, there is no acrimony, and comrades contested properly. It’s a democratic way the ANC does things, so we are happy.”