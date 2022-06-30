Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
30 Jun 2022
4:55 am
Politics

Jacob Zuma’s faction is ‘losing ground fast’

The RET faction has no clear candidate to challenge Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa toasts with former President Jacob Zuma and Secretary-General Ace Magashule during the ANC's 107th anniversary celebration. Photo: AFP/Rajesh Jantilal
The power and influence of the ANC’s radical economic transformation (RET) faction is waning and indications are that they will be defeated in all provinces except KwaZulu-Natal during the current party election season. If the result of the Gauteng ANC elections was anything to go by, the glory days of the Jacob Zuma faction are over, as every candidate it supported was being defeated in ANC elections. Some questioned the RET faction’s political strength heading towards the ANC conference in December. There was doubt the faction would be able to defeat party president Cyril Ramaphosa, who had been able to...

