Eric Naki
4 Jul 2022
Politics

RET campaign a lacklustre affair: Is Ace Magashule’s campaign floundering?

The suspended ANC secretary-general's influence had weakened since he was put on step-aside by Luthuli House.

Ace Magashule, suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary general, on 26 May 2021. Photo: AFP/Phill Magakoe
Although the radical economic transformation (RET) faction is weaker than the faction that supports President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Free State, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is giving the RET his moral support in the apparent hope that it would boost his own campaign. But there is a prevailing uncertainty in this block whether Magashule would be able to achieve his objectives, because his influence had weakened since he was put on step-aside by Luthuli House. The RET also lacks a champion for its cause within the present structures of the province. Magashule has some support but from those who...

