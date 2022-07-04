RET campaign a lacklustre affair: Is Ace Magashule’s campaign floundering?

Although the radical economic transformation (RET) faction is weaker than the faction that supports President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Free State, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is giving the RET his moral support in the apparent hope that it would boost his own campaign. But there is a prevailing uncertainty in this block whether Magashule would be able to achieve his objectives, because his influence had weakened since he was put on step-aside by Luthuli House. The RET also lacks a champion for its cause within the present structures of the province. Magashule has some support but from those who...

Although the radical economic transformation (RET) faction is weaker than the faction that supports President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Free State, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is giving the RET his moral support in the apparent hope that it would boost his own campaign.

But there is a prevailing uncertainty in this block whether Magashule would be able to achieve his objectives, because his influence had weakened since he was put on step-aside by Luthuli House.

The RET also lacks a champion for its cause within the present structures of the province.

Magashule has some support but from those who had benefitted from his rule as premier, such as many individuals and officials in the Mangaung municipality, which he controlled from outside.

In the Free State, the RET campaign remains a lacklustre affair.

Even their faction’s envisaged candidate, Sam Mashinini, is yet to publicly announce his candidature for ANC provincial chairperson.

Mashinini, a former Cosatu provincial secretary and SACP provincial working committee member, is Magashule’s die-hard supporter.

He was fired from his post as MEC for police, roads and transport by Premier Sisi Ntombela, apparently for his attendances of Magashule’s court appearances.

Meanwhile, in the Ramaphosa camp, there are three candidates in the running for the post of ANC provincial chairperson.

The one is Mxolisi Dukwana, MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs and current ANC interim provincial committee convenor.

A second is former Mangaung metro mayor Thabo Manyoni.

A third contender is Ntombela herself, judged from an online poster showing her as ANC provincial chairperson candidate.

But she has since distanced herself from the post.

Nevertheless, a source close to Manyoni said there were behind-the-scenes talks between Manyoni and Ntombela to merge their campaigns, with the understanding that Ntombela would keep the premier position should Manyoni be elected as provincial chair.

“We know Ntombela intended to stand because she feared losing her post after the provincial conference.

“The idea is that she may still be premier if Manyoni becomes chairperson. I think it’s part of his campaign commitment to spend his time and energy to strengthen the ANC and government structures outside of government,” the source said.

It is understood that Manyoni was contemplating not to avail himself as premier or for a government position for the time being until 2024.

An independent source, who could not be named for professional reasons, said Manyoni’s campaign had been gaining momentum in Free State with members from both factions backing him.

“I think many of Magashule’s supporters have confidence in Manyoni because the two were close to each other in the past.

“Manyoni served as Magashule’s ANC provincial deputy chair and that has played a big role to influence their trust in him,” the source said.

The source also highlighted other influences, such as Manyoni’s widespread involvement in a number of community-based charity projects, including funding a local crèche and a community food and soup kitchen project, and running a clothes bank.

Dukwana, an arch-rival to Magashule, has an advantage of being an incumbent as IPC (Interim Provincial Committee) convenor.

He was appointed by Luthuli House to lead the IPC when the Magashule-controlled ANC provincial executive committee was dissolved.

But he had been keeping mum about his campaign ideals.