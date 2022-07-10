Tavern shootings: Ramaphosa calls for citizens to work with government to make SA safer

Stephen Tau

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed concern over what he described as unacceptable and worrying killings of patrons at taverns in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement issued on Sunday afternoon, Ramaphosa said government, citizens and structures of civil society must all work together, even more closely, to improve social and economic conditions in communities as well as stamping out the illicit circulation of firearms.

He also expressed his condolences to the families of the 15 people killed in a tavern in Soweto and for the murder of four people under similar circumstances in Pietermaritzburg.

“As a nation, we cannot allow violent criminals to terrorise us in this way, regardless of where such incidents may occur.

Speaking to The Citizen, spokesperson for the police ministry, Lirandzu Themba, said Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the Soweto crime scene on Monday where he’ll be briefed by the provincial police.

Meanwhile in KwaZulu-Natal, the provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said they have deployed maximum resources following a similar incident on Saturday night at the Samkelisiwe Tavern in Sweetwaters.

A teams comprising of members of Crime Intelligence, forensic experts as well as a tactical unit has been put together to investigate the matter.

“The team will be working around the clock to track down and bring to book those responsible for this shooting,” said Mkhwanazi.