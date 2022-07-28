Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
28 Jul 2022
5:20 am
Politics

ANC policy conference ‘could lead to public spat’ among members of two factions

Eric Naki

The step-aside issue has become a proxy fight between those who support Ramaphosa and those who support Zuma.

Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla
The ANC national policy conference, which starts today, could lead to a public spat among members of the two factions and there is doubt whether the party can unite on some of its significant policies. Bones of contention include the step-aside rule and nationalisation of the SA Reserve Bank. Various policies which will be adopted at the ANC’s national conference in December are expected to be discussed at the conference, which ends on Sunday. According to political economy analyst Daniel Silke and fellow analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga, there was nothing sensible in the policy documents issued by the ANC. Silke...

