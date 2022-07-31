‘Delegates support retention of ANC’s step aside policy’ – Ramaphosa

Citizen Reporter

A majority within the ANC have backed the governing party’s calls for step aside rule to remain, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Some ANC branches have demanded that the contentious “step-aside” policy be scrapped as they believe that the regulations were “killing” the ruling party.

The rule was adopted at the party’s 54th national conference in 2017, and requires party members who are criminally charged to voluntarily step aside pending the conclusion of their cases.

‘Strong perceived bias’

Closing the ANC policy conference held at the Nasrec Expo Centre on Sunday, Ramaphosa said many within the party were in support of the step-aside rule staying.

“The overwhelming view of the conference is the retention of the step-aside provisions to enhance the integrity of the movement and its leadership bolster efforts,” he said in his closing remarks.

Ramaphosa also said the “strong perceived bias” among delegates, regarding the implementation of the step aside policy, was noted and added that this matter “must receive urgent attention so that the application of the guidelines are impartial, fair and consistent”.

Some ANC members believe the step-aside rule was targeting those who align with former president Jacob Zuma’s faction – including suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Regarding the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture’s final report, the ANC president said there was an agreement that the party needed to deal with Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s findings.

“Delegates have affirmed the ANC approach to the report of the State Capture Commission and have urged that the findings and the recommendations of the report form part of a society-wide effort to tackle corruption in all its forms,” he said.

Policies

The ANC president said across all discussions over the weekend, delegates resolved that the government must respond to the country’s challenges such as unemployment, poverty, crime, gender-based violence (GBV), racism and the energy crisis, among other things.

Ramaphosa further indicated that the proposals from the conference – which included the formation of a state bank – will go back to branches for discussion before being brought to the ruling party’s national elective conference in December.

He urged ANC members to engage on the discussions that will be contained in the policy documents.

“This policy conference gives us hope of our movement. It has send a clear signal to our members, our supporters and indeed to the people of this country that whatever our challenges, whatever our shortcomings… the ANC is alive,” Ramaphosa said.

“This policy conference gives us encouragement that the renewal of the ANC is unstoppable,” he added.