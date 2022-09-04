Makhura expected to address media after Gauteng ANC PEC meeting

Faizel Patel

Gauteng Premier David Makhura is expected to engage the media after the African National Congress (ANC) briefing on the outcomes of the special provincial executive committee (PEC).

The Gauteng ANC PEC’s decision to recall Makhura after a meeting on Friday to discuss his fate has been widely reported this week.

ANC PEC’s decision

According to Sunday Times, the newly elected provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi and provincial secretary TK Nciza have been tasked with informing Makhura.

Asked by The Citizen if Makhura had any comment on the reports, his spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said he “will engage after the ANC’s media briefing at 12:00.”

The Citizen also contacted Lesufi’s spokesperson Steve Mabona, but there was no response at the time of publishing.

Ramahposa keeps distance

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday also refused to be drawn on the matter during the ANC’s Letsema campaign in Delmas, Mpumalanga.

The president said he is aware of reports that the Gauteng party branch resolved that Makhura should make way for Lesufi.

“I will be waiting together with the other officials for a report of what has transpired, and this is what happens with all our provinces whenever they want to change anyone, they come and give the reasons, they explain everything in full, table every argument and then we than mull over that and then a decision is then taken to go forward”.

Finishing his term

Makhura previously said he was planning to finish his term as premier, but also said he would step down if asked by the ANC.

“We have discussed this in the PEC. I still have to complete my term, which ends in 2024, unless the ANC determines otherwise. These things are decisions of the ANC. But we are going to be working hard for the people of Gauteng,” he said.

Makhura is expected to leave South Africa on an overseas trip to represent the Gauteng provincial government outside the country after Sunday’s PEC meeting.

Lesufi is expected to act in Makhura’s position while he is away.

