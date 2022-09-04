JUST IN: Makhura not resigning yet, Lesufi to wait a little longer

Faizel Patel

Gauteng Premier David Makhura is not reigning just yet, nor has he been informed to resign or make way for Gauteng ANC Provincial Chair Panyaza Lesufi.

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says a discussion about a smooth transition to the new leadership of the party in the province was initiated by Premier David Makhura himself and is supported by him.

The party was briefing the media on the outcomes of the special provincial executive committee (PEC) on Sunday.

Alliance partners the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and South African Communist Party) also had a meeting with the ANC.

Lesufi said the PEC felt it was better to hold the briefing jointly with Makhura.

ANC Gauteng Secretary TK Nciza who read out the PEC report said Makhura who has been a leader in Gauteng for the past 22 years said it is time he passed the baton as a leader of Gauteng.

“Immediately after that, we had a discussion which was led and initiated by comrade David Makhura, our premier and part of what we spoke was about a transitional process, a smooth transitional process that must take place in Gauteng.”

“We engaged the structures, the PWC and the PEC. We engaged comrade David Makhura, and he said to deal with all the processes of the ANC.

“There was nowhere that the PEC said David Makhura must resign,” said Nciza.

Nciza said the ANC will inform the people of Gauteng, once the process of a handover of power starts.

“We will give you a leader that is able to take the province forward with confidence.”

Speaking during the media briefing, Makhura said he had one wish for the province after the provincial elective conference.

“I have a very specific wish, that the next State of the Province Address in February 2023 should be delivered by the leader the ANC has identified to lead the provincial government.

“I am ready to hand over the leadership of the Gauteng government.”

Makhura said he told the new Gauteng Province ANC leadership that it needs to discuss how they are going to manage the running of government in the province.

“I am ready to hand over government to the next leader of the ANC and we must handle this properly. I am readily available to hand over leadership. I am not resigning, but I am ready to hand over the leadership after the ANC processes have been completed. I will hand over when the ANC says I should do so.”

“I haven’t threatened the leadership with a resignation. They have not asked me to resign either. The ANC leadership and I are on the same page about everything, including lifestyle audits,” Makhura said.

Makhura denies that he ever planned a reshuffle or that the PEC disagreed with the names. He says this never happened.

Makhura will be going to Germany and Netherlands for the next two weeks to strengthen agreements on energy and automotive industries.

While he is away, Lesufi will be acting premier for the next two weeks.

