In case you missed it: Julius Mkhwanazi fired | Rain batters Durban, mudslides hit | VIEW: How long must we wait, Panyaza?

Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 18 September 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the City of Ekurhuleni on Friday dismissed Julius Mkhwanazi as deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).

Meanwhile, eThekwini emergency responders are scrambling as heavy downpours threaten infrastructure and residents across the municipality.

Furthermore, Quo usque tandem abutere, patientia nostra? (When do you mean to cease abusing our patience?) declared the Roman politician Cicero. It is a famous cry that is now being echoed, more than 2 000 years later, on the other side of the world.

Weather tomorrow: 19 September, 2026

Heavy downpours, hail and damaging winds are expected in the Free State, North West and Northern Cape on Saturday, 19 September, as showers, cloudy skies and cool weather linger in most parts of the country. Full weather forecast here.

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EMPD top cop Julius Mkhwanazi fired

EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi testifies before the Madlanga commission at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 24 June 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The City of Ekurhuleni on Friday dismissed Julius Mkhwanazi as deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).

Mkhwanazi was suspended in November 2025 after allegations were made against him at the Madlanga commission.

He is also facing five criminal cases.

CONTINUE READING: EMPD top cop Julius Mkhwanazi fired

Sick joke or warning? Mysterious flowers and noose shock motorists in Kempton Park

Sick joke or warning? Mysterious flowers and noose shock motorists in Kempton Park

As the country reels in shock and fear from the spate of murders in Ekurhuleni, motorists were left alarmed after a chilling display of flowers and a rope noose appeared on a railway bridge in Esselen Park, Kempton Park.

The Citizen‘s regional publication, the Kempton Express, received a video on Friday showing slowing traffic along the R25.

The unsettling scene has raised questions about its meaning and origin, with authorities urging caution.

CONTINUE READING: Sick joke or warning? Mysterious flowers and noose shock motorists in Kempton Park

Emergency responders dealing with mudslides and flooding as rain batters Durban

The scene of a mudslide near Marianhill. Picture: Supplied / eThekwini municipality

eThekwini emergency responders are scrambling as heavy downpours threaten infrastructure and residents across the municipality.

Mudslides have been reported in isolated areas, while the provincial government issued flood warnings for communities living in low-lying areas.

Authorities have since opened waterway mouths to relieve flooding, but some rivers continue to swell.

CONTINUE READING: Emergency responders dealing with mudslides and flooding as rain batters Durban

Mantashe says there is no plan to help with increasing fuel prices: Here’s how much you could pay in October

Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Gallo Images/ Sharon Seretlo

Mineral Resources and Petroleum Minister Gwede Mantashe says no measures are in place to help South Africans with rising fuel prices.

The country began the year with optimism for their wallets, but that quickly took a turn in late February with the outbreak of the Middle East conflict. Since the outbreak of the conflict, global oil prices have surged significantly, while the rand has lost its strength – this has driven fuel prices to a new high.

Petrol prices have smashed the previous record high of R26.74 a litre, set in July 2022 during the Ukraine war, and are now heading towards the R30-a-litre mark. Prices hit new record levels in June 2026, while wholesale diesel has also climbed to historic highs of more than R32 a litre.

CONTINUE READING: Mantashe says there is no plan to help with increasing fuel prices: Here’s how much you could pay in October

A VIEW OF THE WEEK: How long must we be patient, Panyaza?

Picture: iStock

Quo usque tandem abutere, patientia nostra? (When do you mean to cease abusing our patience?) declared the Roman politician Cicero. It is a famous cry that is now being echoed, more than 2 000 years later, on the other side of the world.

South Africans have watched this week in horror as the murders of a serial killer pile up, and officials scramble to reassure citizens that they are safe. Premier Panayaza Lesufi, speaking hours after a ninth body of a woman was discovered on Thursday, asked the nation for patience.

But patience for a plan on gender-based violence has worn thin as angry residents take to the streets to vent their frustration at living in communities where it is only a matter of time before death may come for one of their neighbours, friends, or family.

CONTINUE READING: A VIEW OF THE WEEK: How long must we be patient, Panyaza?

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Ninth woman’s body found | Slain Itumeleng Kekana’s last birthday wish | Sol Phenduka apologises