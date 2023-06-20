ActionSA accuses Makhubele of delaying Gwamanda no-confidence motion

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

ActionSA has accused Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele of intentionally delaying the motion of no confidence in Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

Gwamanda was expected to face the vote in council on Tuesday, but ActionSA said Makhubele did not take their motion to the council’s programming committee.

No-confidence motion in Joburg mayor

Gwamanda, who has been embroiled in allegations that he ran a funeral services scheme that conned Soweto residents, was expected to face the vote in council on Tuesday. However, ActionSA said Makhubele did not table their motion at this month’s council programming committee.

The party’s Gauteng provincial chairperson Funzi Ngobeni said Monday’s confirmation by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) that it is investigating Gwamanda’s funeral scheme, iThemba Lama Afrika, was enough reason for the motion against the mayor to go ahead in council as soon as possible.

“ActionSA believes the FSCA’s confirmation that the City of Johannesburg’s mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda’s funeral scheme was not registered, and therefore illegal, obviates the need for a motion of no confidence (MONC) against him.

“The Sunday Times reported that Gwamanda operated an ‘illegal funeral scheme’, posing as a financial services provider without the required licence from the FSCA, and is, therefore, facing a fraud investigation at the Protea Glen Police Station in Johannesburg,” said Ngobeni in a statement.

ActionSA to proceed with motion

Since his election two months ago, Ngobeni said Gwamanda has been unable to explain how he allegedly took money from the poorest residents of Joburg when he was running the funeral scheme.

“ActionSA, a party committed to ethical leadership, refuses to allow Mayor Gwamanda to get away with defrauding our residents and will, therefore, proceed to hold him accountable by way of a motion of no confidence (MONC), which the speaker has since decided to not table at this month’s programming committee.”

He said ActionSA would proceed with their no-confidence motion against the mayor, claiming that Makhubele’s decision not to table the motion “clearly shows which political parties are complicit in shielding Gwamanda from accountability by having to answer why he illegally took money from the poorest residents of the city – the very people he is supposed to serve.”

“ActionSA will continue talks with other opposition parties to ensure that the office of the first citizen of this great city is occupied only by men and women of integrity, who will put interests of the residents first.”

Makhubele is yet to respond to the allegations levelled against her by ActionSA.

FSCA probe

The FSCA confirmed on Monday the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika after increased media interest in the matter.

“The investigation is currently ongoing, and as such no further details can be shared at this time. The FSCA emphasises that the existence of an investigation should not be construed as a statement or indication that any person has indeed contravened a financial sector law,” the FSCA in a statement.

“The purpose of the investigation is to establish whether such a contravention has occurred. Once the investigation is concluded, the authority will inform the public of the outcome of the matter.”

