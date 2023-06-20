BREAKING: Police open inquest docket into Joemat-Pettersson’s death 

By Faizel Patel

Police have confirmed that African National Congress (ANC) MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson’s death is suspected to be “unnatural” and will now be the subject of an investigation.

The former minister of energy and ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson passed away earlier this month.

She was 59 years old.

Inquest

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe told The Citizen an inquest docket had been opened into the death of Joemat-Pettersson.

“An inquest docket has been registered and under investigation until an autopsy report has been finalised. We are awaiting a final report from Department of Health on the cause of death.”

Memorial

A national memorial service to honour Joemat-Pettersson was held last week at the Mittah Seperepere Convention Centre in Kimberley.

Acting secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said during a visit to the Petterson home in Kimberley the memorial celebrated the life of Joemat-Pettersson.

“Comrade Tina has been an activist of note from a tender age as a youth and student activist, a trade unionist in her own right, but also the first woman to be a chairperson of the South African Communist Party in the entire country. That says a lot about Comrade Tina,” said Mokonyane.

Controversy

Joemat-Pettersson was no stranger to controversy.

While she was praised for her unwavering dedication to the people of South Africa, her final days were without controversy.

Recently, she was accused of trying to extort funds from suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to make her impeachment inquiry “go away”.

The committee’s chairperson, Qubudile Dyantyi, and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina have also been implicated.

Extortion

Mkhwebane’s husband, David Skosana, has opened a case of extortion.

Skosana reportedly gave screenshots of WhatsApp messages purported to be between Joemat-Pettersson and himself to the police.

While she called on police to investigate the allegations, it is Joemat-Pettersson’s past – while serving in the Zuma administration – which continued to haunt her until her death.

