Mandela family could go to court to get Zoleka’s body exhumed – report

Some members of the Mandela family want to go to court so they can bury Zoleka next to her grandmother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Members of the Mandela family could be set to face off in court over the burial of Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, Zoleka.

According to a report in City Press, some family members want Zoleka to be exhumed and reburied next to her grandmother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Zoleka passed away in September after losing her battle with cancer. She was 43 years old.

ALSO READ: Zoleka Mandela loses brave battle against cancer

Legal battle looming over Zoleka’s burial

The Mandela family has a burial plot at Fourways Memorial Park. Zoleka, however, was not laid to rest there in September last year after her aunt Zenani Mandela got a court order to prevent it.

Zoleka was then laid to rest in another part of the burial ground.

The City Press report quotes a source saying that family members are still unhappy about this and feel she should be buried next to her grandmother and daughter. They believe her spirit will not rest until this happens.

Zoleka’s brother, Zondwa, is spearheading the legal battle to exhume her body and will soon file papers at the Johannesburg High Court.

ALSO READ: Another family row as grandkids accuse Zenani of hiding Madikizela-Mandela’s assets – report

Zoleka Mandela’s list

Zoleka’s funeral was also mired by the revelation that she had written down the names of people she did not want at her funeral.

The list was shared on social media and included the names of prominent members of her family. Zenani’s name was on the list, alongside Mandla Mandela, Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela and Zinhle Mandela.

Some of the people whose names were on the list were at her funeral service.

She accused the people on the list of abusing her.

Mandla Mandela, however, denied abusing his cousin.

“I was on the list of confirmed attendees and accordingly paid my last respects. The timing of the appearance of a list of people who Zoleka apparently didn’t want to attend her funeral is unfortunate. The allegation of sexual abuse is serious and very uncharacteristic for someone as outspoken as her to leave it undisclosed until her unfortunate demise,” Mandla said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Mandla Mandela denies abusing Zoleka after list emerges

At the time, Mandla said he was shocked that his name was on the list.

“I categorically deny the allegations levelled against me relating to any form of abuse against Zoleka Mandela. It is extremely unfortunate that my cousin sister’s last rites were mired by this unsavoury behaviour and that serious allegations of this nature could be bandied about so irresponsibly.

“We call on all family and friends to restore respect and dignity and to let Zoleka rest in peace,” Mandla said.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.

ALSO READ: Another family row as grandkids accuse Zenani of hiding Madikizela-Mandela’s assets – report