Like Jesus, Madikizela-Mandela was celebrated by her worst enemies in death – Mokonyane

Mokonyane said Madikizela-Mandela died an ANC member despite the many opportunities to dump the organisation.

Deputy secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC) Nomvula Mokonyane says late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was only acknowledged by her worst enemies after her death.

Madikizela-Mandela died on 2 April 2018, and was remembered by the ANC Women’s League at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Fourways Memorial Park on Tuesday.

Addressing the ANCWL and family of Madikizela-Mandela at the ceremony, Mokonyane praised the late stalwart for her loyalty to the ANC despite her struggles.

She said Madikizela-Mandela died an ANC member despite the many opportunities for her to leave the organisation.

“Today, we are just a few days after we have celebrated and have gone through the passion of Christ. In our own country, if you want to contextualise the passion of Christ and identify somebody who had gone through the station of the cross and only at a time when she was laid to rest here, even her worst enemies laid claim on her, acknowledged and celebrated her,” said Mokonyane.

“Just as we saw with what happened with Jesus Christ on that cross on that fateful day, with the two criminals who were flanking him, we know that it was only when Amazulu edabuka [opened] that he was the son of God.

“We’re coming here to gain strength and recommit. We are from the Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela organisation that has gone through trials themselves – the ANC. We have seen it all and we’re yet to see more.”

Mokonyane said that even when Madikizela-Mandela was loved by people outside the ANC, she never left.

“Let the people of South Africa remember that with everything she went through, she never walked away from the ANC. She had every reason to walk away from the ANC, every opportunity to form her little stokvel or creche, but remained in the ANC even though she was loved by those outside the ANC and who believed that they are her followers. But because she understood she was who she was because of the ANC, she remained in the ANC.”

Just like Madikizela-Mandela, her grandchildren have no choice but to vote for the ANC in the upcoming elections, Mokonyane told them.