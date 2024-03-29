Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to be honoured in song six years to the day of her passing

The concert will have a sanitary pad collection drive for women throughout the country

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be honoured in song by a handful of musos at the Market Theatre on the sixth anniversary of her passing. Picture: hoto by GIDEON MENDEL/AFP via Getty Images

Six years since her passing, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be honoured in song by a handful of musos at the Market Theatre.

Dubbed Legends Never Die, the musical tribute directed by Clive Mathibe will feature Zöe Modiga, Brenda Mntambo and Langa Mavuso acclaimed poet Napo Masheane, singer Muneyi and Morena The Squire.

The music concert will take place on April second, marking six years since the political activist and wife of Nelson Mandela passed away in 2018 at 81.

Legends Never Die is a concert series that pays tribute to departed South African heroes who have left an indelible mark on the very fibre of the nation.

The series makes its debut by honouring Madikizela-Mandela in its first instalment.

The show is a brought by the partnership between the City Of Joburg’s Department Of Community Development and The Market Theatre.

Pad-drive

In the spirit of Madikizela-Mandela, the concert will have a sanitary pad collection drive that is meant to give relief to young women who are in need across Gauteng and the country.

AR Agency has partnered with The Market Theatre and the City Of Johannesburg for the sanitary pad collection drive.

Members of the public are encouraged to donate sanitary pads and drop them off at the following collection points; Sakhumzi, Zoo Lake and the James & Ethel Grey Park.

Executive Produced by Gandhi Baai, and Associate Producers Siphelele Madikizela Legends Never Die is a creative platform that not only remembers iconic historic figures, but also positions their legacy as an important part of the future development of Mzansi.

Thandiswa’s Tiny Desk

Earlier this year Thandiswa Mazwai was in the US to perform at New York’s GlobalFEST. After that performance, the singer travelled to Washington DC to perform at the coveted NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

This week Thandiswa shared with her fans that the performance will be released on NPR Tiny Desk Concert‘s YouTube channel on Monday.

Thandiswa recently celebrated 20 years of her debut solo album Zabalaza and also announced the release of her first album in eight years.

“Zabalaza became my magnum opus and ended up inspiring an entire generation to look within, engage with their culture, and seek an affirming aesthetic that represents their African-ness,” said Thandiswa.

Her new album Sankofa is expected to drop on April 12.

NOW READ: ‘I cannot believe it’s been 20 years’ – Thandiswa Mazwai on new album and 20 years of ‘Zabalaza’