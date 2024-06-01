Election results: ANC keeps majority in Free State but slips 10%

The official election results will be announced on Sunday with the proclamation and allocation of seats made on Thursday.

The ANC will keep control of the Free State for the next five years at least.

The party has won more than 50% of the votes, making the province the first to be secured with an outright majority.

In keeping with the national trend, the ANC dropped to 52.88% from 2019’s 62.94%, as rivals picked up significant gains.

Maintaining its position as the second largest party in province, the DA saw the largest increase in support, adding 4.26% to the 2019 share of 17.05% to finish with 21.31%.

The EFF rose to 13.09% from 11.06% five years ago, while the Freedom Front Plus saw a decrease in support from 3.71% to 2.49%

Ace Magashule’s African Congress for Transformation (ACT) was tipped as a dark horse in the province, but its performance has left the former former Free State premier in the cold.

The party only gathered 11 589 votes – a mere 1.39%. The numbers led Magashule to tell IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo that this election was ‘’completely rigged”.

Ace Magashule just arrived, bumps into IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo says the results are “completely rigged” pic.twitter.com/JwLR7WfALT — Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) May 31, 2024

Election results dispute

Opposition parties in the Western Cape have also called for a recount after making allegations of voting irregularities.

The opposition parties’ leaders attempted to spoil Premier Alan Winde’s celebrations, suggesting the results were illegitimate.

The IEC stated that it had an obligation to investigate the claims, as the opposition parties filed their official complaints as the 9pm deadline approached.

Official election announcement on Sunday

The results displayed on the IEC website are provisional, with the official announcements set to be made on Sunday,

Thereafter, a proclamation of the election results will be made on Thursday 6 June, which will feature the official allocation of the number of seats in national parliament and provincial legislatures.

