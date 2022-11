Members of the “Thuma Mina” camp loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa are going to propose a stringent ANC code of conduct including giving the party's Integrity Commission (IC) strict powers to act on its own against misbehaving members. The IC currently only merely recommended to the party's national executive committee action that should be taken against an offending member but was not empower to act by itself. Now, if the proposals succeeded it could investigate and finalise a matter without paying having to consult the National Executive Committee (NEC). ALSO READ: Motlanthe warns Ramaphosa’s refusal to explain Phala Phala ‘damaging...

Members of the “Thuma Mina” camp loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa are going to propose a stringent ANC code of conduct including giving the party’s Integrity Commission (IC) strict powers to act on its own against misbehaving members.

The IC currently only merely recommended to the party’s national executive committee action that should be taken against an offending member but was not empower to act by itself.

Now, if the proposals succeeded it could investigate and finalise a matter without paying having to consult the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Different deputy president?

The faction agreed on Ramaphosa being retained as president but had different positions on the deputy president.

However, behind-the-scenes discussions are underway to consolidate the long list of members vying for deputy president with Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu identified by some as a possible compromise candidate.

There appeared to be a building consensus around Mchunu, but for the time being, the provinces were sticking to their original regional positions with on the DP position.

The Eastern Cape insisted on premier Oscar Mabuyane for DP, Mpumalanga going for Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and Gauteng having party treasurer-general Paul Mashatile on its list. Mmamoloko Kubayi had been mentioned in some circles.

But, according to a highly placed ANC source, the provinces could be persuaded to withdraw and back Mchunu at the next round of talks.

“This is not final, we will all get together to agree on one position on these matters,” the source said.

Other prime spots

In other position it’s Gwede Mantashe or Stan Mathabatha for national chairperson, Fikile Mbalula for secretary-general, Febe Potgieter for deputy secretary-general and Gwen Ramokgopa for treasurer-general.

A key consideration in Mchunu’s choice was the fact that he was KwaZulu-Natal where he enjoyed a huge following during his tenures as ANC provincial chairperson and Premier.

The strategy seemed to work already as members from that province supported his inclusion as DP candidate.

KZN is notorious for its rigid regional bias in leadership selection, which explained why Inkatha Freedom Party voters moved to the ANC at the 2009 national election soon after Zuma was elected at Polokwane. Mchunu could sway a sizeable KZN support in Ramaphosa’s favour at the upcoming conference.

The province was left out of the top six during the party Nasrec 1 election and its then provincial leadership were treated observers status at the gathering due to a court challenge over their legitimacy.

Ramaphosa had made some inroads in the provinces especially at vulnerable eThekwini metro region where his main backer, Thabani Nyawose, metro speaker, was almost neck and neck against Zandile Gumede for ANC regional chairperson in April.

Gumede received 210 votes against Nyawose’s 181.

Disciplinary code

As members are busy consolidating their positions towards the 55th National Conference, there is a strong feeling that the ANC must enhance its disciplinary code so as to contain widespread ill-discipline within itself as part of renewal.

Although this had been on the agenda for some time, there was a strong view that Rule 25 of the ANC constitution that governed organisational discipline should be amended to enable stricter application of discipline.

The party source said the aim was to restore the ANC values of ethical conduct and good behaviour that had diminished over the years as members often abused their constitutional rights.

Many party members had been involved in various instances of misconduct within the party including criminality in society and corruption in the state.

But political analyst Suzan Booysen said the step aside issue was likely to be a bone of contention at the conference due to widespread dissatisfaction over its alleged selective application and the party could be forced to address it.

