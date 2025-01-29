ANC must keep DA on board at Cabinet lekgotla, says analyst

For the GNU to work, both the ANC and the DA need to accomodate each other.

Prof. Theo Neethling, a political analyst from the University of the Free State (UFS), says the Cabinet lekgotla taking place this week is the most important government meeting since the formation of the government of national unity (GNU).

The two-day meeting, which started in Pretoria on Wednesday, is meant to iron out policy and governance issues since the GNU was formed last year.

It will also discuss government priorities and plans for the year and is expected to influence the president’s state of the nation address (Sona) next week.

Tensions boil over key legislation at lekgotla

The DA and ANC have been butting heads over government legislation.

This includes the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act and the Land Expropriation Act.

The lekgotla gathers politicians from the various parties who now serve under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

‘ANC must please DA to pass key laws’

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, Neethling said policy issues will take centre stage at the lekgotla.

“Politically, the president has the legal right to enact legislation from last year. The question is whether it is politically correct to do so,” he said.

Neethling said this lekgotla is different because it happens under a GNU. Meanwhile, the ANC needs support from other political parties to pass legislation and vote for the budget.

He said if the ANC considers the DA a senior partner of the GNU, the party has to accommodate the DA in formulating policy.

“The DA cannot expect the ANC to just do what they want. At the same time, the ANC must accommodate the senior partners,” he said.

Neethling said this meeting was a gathering of great minds. The decisions that will be made there are critical for the country’s prosperity.

“We want to see cooperation and a meeting of great minds. Otherwise, the GNU runs the risk of tumbling and falling off the cliff,” he said.

ANC faction threatens GNU’s future

According to Neethling, another threat to the GNU is a faction in the ANC that is seen as anti-Ramaphosa and anti-GNU.

This faction believes working with the DA is a bad idea and a sell-out position.

“Much will depend on this lekgotla to hammer out how the government will move forward.”

