Outrage as SANDF generals play golf amid deadly DRC conflict

The DA and EFF have slammed SANDF generals for holding celebrations while South Africa mourns 13 fallen soldiers in the ongoing DRC conflict.

Pictures of the chief of the South African Air Force, Lieutenant General Wiseman Simo Mbambo, and South African Chief of Army, Lieutenant-General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha, at the golf course made their rounds on social media, sparking backlash. Picture: Supplied.

As the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to develop, with 13 South African soldiers killed recently, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been criticised for holding a gold day.

Senior SANDF members are facing criticism from politicians for holding a golf day on Tuesday at Copperleaf Golf Estate in Centurion, Gauteng. At the same time, South African soldiers are fighting in the DRC.

The Chief of the Air Force organised Air Force Week, bringing together generals from the South African Air Force (SAAF) to celebrate the event.

Senior SANDF members at golf day spark backlash

Pictures of the chief of the South African Air Force, Lieutenant General Wiseman Simo Mbambo, and South African Chief of Army, Lieutenant-General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha, at the golf course sparked backlash on social media.

The EFF’s Carl Niehaus described the general’s actions as “callous and heartless” in a post on X.

Niehaus claimed the generals used a South African Air Force helicopter to land on the course.

“This while our SANDF soldiers in the DRC are dying and fighting a desperate struggle for their very lives. One can hardly get more callous and heartless,” Niehaus posted.

“These are not military commanding officers; they are shameless elite predators! They must resign in shame and disgrace immediately!”

I can’t believe that one can be so callous and heartless! But I am in the process of fully verifying the facts, and if it is true there will be consequences, and hell to pay! 😡 https://t.co/UZoZXOg30a January 28, 2025

‘Height of disrespect’

The DA spokesperson on Defence and Military Veterans, Chris Hattingh, said in a statement that the Air Force Ball will take place on Thursday evening, followed by more celebrations on Friday, including flyovers and parades.

“This is the height of disrespect. The South African Air Force is part of our broader military, which is currently under attack in the DRC. While our soldiers are risking their lives in a foreign conflict, senior officers are celebrating and enjoying festivities,” Hattingh said.

He added that it was “cold, careless, and offensive” for high-ranking officers to travel to the end in Air Force transport.

He said continuing these events while South Africa mourns the loss of 13 soldiers made the situation worse.

The DA has called for the immediate suspension of Armed Forces Day and Air Force Day celebrations.

Calls for Ramaphosa to address nation

“This is not a time for celebration — this is a time for mourning, reflection, and, most importantly, accountability. The government should have shown solidarity with our fallen soldiers, not continued with these ill-timed festivities,” he said.

The DA is also calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation, provide answers to the families of the fallen, and assure that the situation will not be allowed to deteriorate further.

