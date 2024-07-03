Gauteng Cabinet talks in disarray amid DA, ANC clash

Negotiations for Gauteng's provincial Cabinet falter as ANC and DA fail to resolve differences.

Negotiations to form a Gauteng provincial Cabinet fell apart last night after the ANC and DA could not resolve their differences.

The deadlock followed a surprise decision by premier Panyaza Lesufi on Monday night to cancel the Cabinet announcement, prompting speculation that ANC leadership at Luthuli House had told him to get in line and give the DA a similar deal to that it agreed to in the national Cabinet.

DA provincial leader Solly Msimanga said they welcomed the ANC’s decision to change the allocation of seven seats to themselves to six, retain the DA at three and give the IFP or Patriotic Alliance one.

But he added: “This is still far short of the requirements of clause 16 of the national statement of intent. We are prepared to enter the government of provincial unity in Gauteng as a power sharing partnership.

“We are not prepared to be coopted by the ANC on their own terms… we cannot agree to be taken hostage in a government of provincial unity.”

Lesufi playing hardball with DA

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said Lesufi wanted to play hardball with the DA.

“He is taking his cue a little from what happened on a national level when the president resisted the propositions and interests from the DA, Helen Zille and John Steenhuisen,” he said.

Croucamp added that Lesufi had established relationships with the EFF he wanted to protect at all costs.

“Because he can’t include the EFF in the agreement, he seeks to reduce the presence of the DA to the absolute minimum.

“One would expect national government would sit with him and go through the agreement and tell him what he could do and not,” he said.

Croucamp said this was Ramaphosa’s chance to intervene and show leadership.

Put your differences aside and work together

Political analyst Khanya Vilakazi said both Lesufi and Msimanga should put their differences aside and work together.

“The ball was put in Lesufi’s court, but he has decided not to play it. It is his prerogative as premier to choose his executives. This unholy matrimony of political parties aligned around fake unity will not succeed because everybody has an ego and nobody wants to accept they are not as big as they used to be,” he said.

Political analyst Dr René Oosthuizen said Gauteng could greatly benefit from a GNU-type Cabinet, especially in the arenas of political stability, economic growth and improved service delivery.

“The delay in the announcement of Gauteng’s Cabinet and the friction between the ANC and DA over positions raises serious questions about the effectiveness of a GNU-type Cabinet in the province,” she said.

“The current lack of trust and cooperation, which is already very evident, may limit the success of a GNU-type Cabinet in Gauteng.

“Both Lesufi and Msimanga can put aside their political ambitions and focus on shared goals for the province and our country.

“Then a Gauteng GNU-type Cabinet is possible,” she said.

Lesufi trying to hold onto too much power

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage said it seemed Lesufi was trying to hold onto too much power and there had been a backlash from the DA.

Duvenage said it looked like Lesufi now had to backtrack.

Economist Dawie Roodt said: “Lesufi has to make a very big jump because his head was at the EFF and not the DA.

“It must be a very bitter pill to swallow.”

Build One SA member of the Gauteng legislature Ayanda Allie said the well-being of Gauteng was in the interests of all as it is the economic hub of the country.