ANC Ekurhuleni elective conference will go ahead despite ‘legitimacy’ concerns

The regional leadership of the ANC in Ekurhuleni says it will hold its elective conference at the end of this week.

This comes after some branches wrote a letter to the party’s secretary-general (SG), Fikile Mbalula, requesting that the conference be postponed.

However, speaking to The Citizen on Tuesday, ANC Regional Task Team (RTT) coordinator Jongizizwe Dlabathi said that the conference will go ahead.

“The ANC Ekurhuleni Regional Task Team will convene its 8th Regional Conference to renew its organisational mandate.

“The conference is convened under the theme: ‘Advancing Organisational Renewal, Unity and People-Centred Service Delivery through Good and Ethical Governance’,” he said.

Complaints to ANC’s secretary general about the RTT

Dlabathi said the Regional Task Team (RTT) is a legitimate structure that was appointed to oversee the elective conference. This comes after complaints from some branch members that the RTT is not a legitimate structure to run the conference.

“The RTT is not claiming, it is a legitimate structure and this can be verified with the SG’s office,” Dlabathi said.

He said all processes have been followed in ensuring that the conference is held in accordance with the ANC’s constitution.

It will be held at the Premier Hotel in Kempton Park from 8 to 10 August.

“⁠The Conference Roadmap was communicated to structures, and the processes were generally fair and transparent. The conference guidelines provided for any member to dispute through PDRC and NDRC, on procedural facts,” he said.

How was the RTT appointed?

The ANC in Ekurhuleni is no stranger to controversial conferences, the South Gauteng High court in 2023 overturned the decisions that had been taken at a 2022 regional conference after it found that the party had violated its own constitution.

One of these decisions was the re-election of Mzwandile Masina as regional chairperson in 2022.

The ANC’s provincial structure then appointed an RTT to oversee a fresh elective conference at the time, but that never happened.

This RTT was expected to operate for six months.

Those who are elected at the upcoming regional conference are expected to take the ANC to the next local government elections in 2026.

The ANC is currently in a governing arrangement with the EFF and other smaller parties. It occupies the mayoral position, while the EFF has the speaker position.

The party refused to disclose details of the costs of the conference. It described it as an internal matter.

