ANC fails in application to appeal high court ruling to reinstate DA’s mayor

A scramble for the control of Thabazimbi, the small mining town in Limpopo, is on the cards between the ANC, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and smaller parties ahead of the 29 May general election.

The local municipality is the only one in the province not controlled by the ANC.

SCA dismissed ANC’s application

Intensive lobbying comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed the ANC’s application for leave to appeal the ruling by the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane, which ordered the reinstatement of DA’s Tokkie Swanepoel as mayor.

For some years now, Thabazimbi has been rocked by political instability, leaving residents without any service delivery.

After the Friday ruling by the SCA, the DA celebrated, saying the appeal was unnecessary as the high court’s verdict was a lawful and sound judgment.

It said the ANC had clearly embarrassed itself as the ruling not only was fair, but also left the party with a painful costs order.

Reverse damage caused by ANC

DA member of the Limpopo Legislature Desiree van der Walt told The Citizen the multiparty coalition was back in government, ready to reverse the damage caused by the ANC.

“We are looking forward to good governance and returning to the communities of the Thabazimbi local municipality,” she said.

“We are confident mayor Swanepoel will turn the ship around once again.”

She said on 29 May, voters have an opportunity to rescue Limpopo and SA “from an ANC/EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters) government which continued to undermine the rule of law in their quest for power and self-enrichment”.

ANC Limpopo noted court decision

ANC Limpopo spokesperson Mathole Jimmy Machaka said his party noted the court decision. “I can confirm that the Limpopo ANC has received the report and that our representatives are exploring further legal avenues,” he said.

“We, of course, remain worried about the stability in council and the municipality’s ability to provide basic services to our people in light of this pending court challenge. We shall await the outcomes and give a directive.”

Machaka added that the ANC had no plan in relation to the DA taking over control to the council.

“We, however, plead with council and administration of Thabazimbi that while the legal dispute is pending, let’s ensure our people get service delivery.”

Machaka said ANC Limpopo was “very much confident” it will win the upcoming elections.”

He said ANC Limpopo had done extremely well, while at the same time admitting there were few areas it has dismally disappointed the people.

Total collapse of services

Thabazimbi Ratepayers Association chair Ben Muller said there was a total collapse of services in Thabazimbi, Northam and Regorogile.

“We have permanent sewage overflowing in the local river running through the town. Chances for cholera outbreak are high here,” he said.

“About 10% of the street lights in Thabazimbi, Northam and Regorogile are working… Our streets and parks have now turned into intermingled forests of frustrations and bushes. But despite all this, we have all agreed to go to the polls and vote correctly so we can bring change to our communities.”