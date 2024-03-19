Putin’s poll: More than meets the EU’s eye

EU critique overlooks Russian history. Economic progress underpins Putin's power despite despotic tendencies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with head of the Udmurt Republic at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 10, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Kazakov / SPUTNIK / AFP)

It is not surprising that the European Union has described the Russian election – which returned Vladimir Putin to power for another six years – as not being “free and fair”.

The EU is no friend of Putin or Russia… but perhaps it underestimates the feelings of the vast majority of ordinary Russians – as Adolph Hitler did when he invaded in 1941.

The conflict – the “Great Patriotic War” – has left a great psychic wound on the souls of many Russians, who are constantly looking for an invasion from the West again.

Undoubtedly, Putin runs a despotic administration, but there is much for ordinary Russians to be satisfied about, the war against Ukraine notwithstanding.

In the past year, inflation has gone down significantly, as has unemployment, while real wages have risen, too.

That is something some European countries might envy. In the world of realpolitik, Putin is going to be at the helm of Russia for many years to come, mainly because he has shown he is ruthless when it comes to dealing with dissidents.

The West needs to come to terms with that and look to end the war in Ukraine and normalise relations with Moscow.

Shouting and threatening have never worked with Russians.

