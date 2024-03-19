Elections 2024: Brewing political intolerance in KZN should not be taken lightly

The mudslinging between the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal is laying a fertile ground for political clashes, with many calling for leaders to nip it in the bud before the crucial May general elections. University of Free State politics expert Professor Sethulego Matebisi says authorities needed to act urgently to avoid the repeat of deadly conflicts that took place between the parties more than 30 years ago. Tensions between the two historical rivals escalated on Saturday when groups of supporters of the ANC and IFP clashed, leaving 16 of them injured. READ: Ramaphosa…

The mudslinging between the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal is laying a fertile ground for political clashes, with many calling for leaders to nip it in the bud before the crucial May general elections.

University of Free State politics expert Professor Sethulego Matebisi says authorities needed to act urgently to avoid the repeat of deadly conflicts that took place between the parties more than 30 years ago.

Tensions between the two historical rivals escalated on Saturday when groups of supporters of the ANC and IFP clashed, leaving 16 of them injured.

The rift started earlier on the day during the annual commemoration of King Dinuzulu kaCetswayo in Nongoma when ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma interrupted Zulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi from speaking further after he started criticising the provincial government’s handling of royal affairs.

Buthelezi is also the IFP mayor of Zululand District Municipality.

The public spat happened before President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

MK ‘fueling delicate political environment’

The new uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s concerning public rhetoric by its leaders are adding fuel to the fire in the delicate province, said Matebisi.

“The history of political violence and the ongoing political killings especially in KwaZulu-Natal tells us to not take the recent incidents lightly.

“What happened on Saturday has further laid a fertile ground for political intolerance and clashes. The province is very vulnerable when it comes to political violence and it is worrying,” he said.

“There is intimidation and [a] clash of egos, and I do not think we would want to have such a volatile environment a couple of months before an election.”

Both parties were relentless in their statements after the incidents, with the IFP accusing the ANC of disrespecting the king and hijacking a State event.

The ANC said it was disappointed that its supporters were attacked by IFP members “bussed in from a hostel.

“We are calling upon the police to investigate this attack and ensure the swift arrest of the perpetrators.

“In pursuing long-term peace and stability, there are a few elements that must be isolated by all peace-loving people in the province,” the party said in a statement.

The IFP denied that its supporters attacked others, adding that no one was bussed in from a hostel as there are no hostels in Zululand.

According to the governing ANC, the rival parties are working together to ensure violence never resurfaces again anywhere in the country.

IFP and ANC supporters weigh in

An ANC member in Ladysmith who wouldn’t want his name published, told The Citizen that political confrontations are part of everyday life in the province.

He said he witnessed spats before, including during an ANC meeting in Mhlumayo in Uthukela district, where the IFP and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) demanded to form part of the gathering.

“Most of the clashes are ever covered by media, but as residents in this province know that this never stopped after 1994 elections.

“Public order police had to be called in to ensure no one get injured as the meeting was attended by mostly women.

“For me, I do not want these fights to escalate, I am an ANC voter, and I want to vote in peace,” he said.

Deliwe Khanyile, an IFP supporter in Newcastle accused the ANC of trying “to run the royal affairs”.

“ANC leaders are impatient because they know they are not coming back after these elections. The IFP is going nowhere, and no leader of the IFP will allow the ANC to behave in a manner that [Sibusiso] Duma behaved on Saturday,” she said.

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) member Lindokuhle Maphalala said the handling of royal issues at public events should be looked into, further suggesting dialogues in the province to avoid bloodshed.

“We cannot afford to have such a volatile political landscape in an election period, not in this day and age. In the same breath, Buthelezi was wrong in using a government platform for politics.

“Confrontations belong in the history books, let’s debate matters peacefully and tolerate each other’s views.

Voters could stay away

Matebisi added that security forces should monitor the province and stop possible confrontations, as violence could result in voters from the polling stations.

“That would be a big disappointment for the IEC [Independent Electoral Commission of SA] and the political parties which working to woo voters. Violence is a recipe for disaster.

“Another institution that can help ease tensions is King Misizulu, because he commands respect among the Zulu nation.

“He can come out and call for calm, his words does carry weight,” he said.

