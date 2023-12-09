ANC feels the heat: Presidency bigwig says ANC will ‘survive the onslaught’

With stinging criticism from its members and nonpolitical organisations about the way its corruption and incompetence have pushed South Africa down the failed state road, the ANC feels it has been backed into a corner and is facing an “onslaught”. Over the past 15 years, the party has been plagued by scandals, leadership disputes, a perceived failure to address the country’s critical issues, increasing public dissatisfaction and internal dissent, which have left some party leaders clutching at straws to justify its existence ahead of the watershed 2024 polls. In the run-up to the elections, the party is in a precarious…

With stinging criticism from its members and nonpolitical organisations about the way its corruption and incompetence have pushed South Africa down the failed state road, the ANC feels it has been backed into a corner and is facing an “onslaught”.

Over the past 15 years, the party has been plagued by scandals, leadership disputes, a perceived failure to address the country’s critical issues, increasing public dissatisfaction and internal dissent, which have left some party leaders clutching at straws to justify its existence ahead of the watershed 2024 polls.

In the run-up to the elections, the party is in a precarious position, grappling with internal strife and a tarnished reputation which threatens to undermine its political dominance, say experts.

Msimang resigned after more than 60 years this week

Mavuso Msimang, deputy president of the ANC Veterans’ League, resigned from the party after more than 60 years this week.

He said the party had “been wracked by endemic corruption, with devastating consequences on the governance of the country and the lives of poor people, of whom there continue to be so many”.

His hard-hitting resignation letter provoked a reaction from ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who said public criticism – as opposed to behind-closed-doors discussions – was effectively “de-campaigning” the ANC at a critical juncture.

Party was feeling cornered

Then head of the Presidency Sibongile Besani on Thursday showed the party was feeling cornered, saying on social network X: “As a generation of the ANC, both as leaders, members and supporters, we will survive the onslaught from all angles. The ANC Lives!”

The pushback from other users of the platform was significant.

Accused of desperation and entitlement and asked who was attacking his organisation, Besani replied: “I made no statement of victimhood but confidence that the storm is not permanent.”

When told that the “ANC is corrupt from top to bottom”, Besani deflected by saying: “You mean the banks that recently manipulated the rand are not thieves?”

‘It’s not surprising the party requires a political contestation’

Thokozile Madonko, a researcher managing the Public Economy Project of the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at Wits University, said looking at the country’s economic performance, load shedding, Transnet, water shortages, the cost of living crisis and the interest rate hikes, among others, “it’s not surprising the party requires a political contestation”.

She said the ANC was desperately trying to find ways to become politically relevant again and Msimang’s outspoken resignation was one of the many problems backing the party into a corner.

“Given their track record, they’re going to have to work extremely hard to just show people why they should vote for them,” she added.

“Having said that, I think there’s a lack of a real political alternative. So one has to think about these upcoming new parties, new political formations, what is their stance on turning South Africa’s economy around?

“That’s an important question, especially for people who are struggling to put food on the table.”

One of the most significant blows to the ruling party’s credibility are allegations of corruption and mismanagement. Now, civil organisations, such as Afrikanerbond, are backing the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa’s bid to oust the ANC.

Critics have argued the ANC’s failure to address pressing issues promptly has allowed corruption to fester, further damaging its image, with opposition parties, civil organisations and business suggesting its long-standing dominance may no longer be assured.

Report painted a gloomy picture

Even the report, Growth Through Inclusion in South Africa, compiled by the Harvard Growth Lab, painted a gloomy picture, saying: “SA is performing poorly, exacerbating problems such as inequality and exclusion.

“The economy’s ability to create jobs is slowing, worsening South Africa’s extreme levels of unemployment and inequality.

“South Africans are deeply disappointed with social progress and dislike the direction the country seems to be heading. Despite its enviable productive capabilities, the national economy is losing international competitiveness.”

‘ANC already de-campaigned by its leadership’

Political analyst Arthur Shopola said he was puzzled by how the ANC was accusing Msimang of “de-campaigning” the party, because it was already de-campaigned by its leadership failing to implement its own resolutions.

“Look, if there are people who are de-campaigning the ANC, it’s deployees in the state machinery who find it difficult to give people water, proper roads and decent jobs. It is those refusing to stop stealing public money,” he said.

“These concerns are not new. A timeline analysis of the organisational reports, starting from the one penned by [former president] Kgalema Motlanthe in 2005, will show this party doesn’t listen to itself. They are clearly not ready listen to anyone. Hence, struggle stalwarts like Msimang left the party.”

“There is nothing counter-revolutionary in what he did. I think he realised the party has detached itself from the supposed revolution.”

The Twelve Apostles’ Church in Christ’s chief apostle, Caesar Nongqunga, during the Thanksgiving service said: “People say you’re thieves and they’re bold in saying that because your own principal [President Cyril Ramaphosa] said you’re thieves”

