ANC veteran Msimang ‘not singing a solo’

The resignation from the ANC of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart and the party’s Veterans’ League deputy president Mavuso Msimang has been seen as significant and a major setback ahead of the 2024 polls.

Political analysts yesterday maintained his decision underscored failure of the ANC’s renewal process.

Ruffled feathers at Luthuli House

In what has ruffled feathers at Luthuli House, revered political activist Msimang, who served the party “loyally and diligently for over six decades”, addressed a frank letter to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula in his capacity as a “citizen of South Africa”, expressing unhappiness about:

The state of affairs in the party and in government.

The ANC being “wracked by endemic corruption, with devastating consequences on the governance of the country and the lives of poor people”.

“When we took over government in 1994, we had the moral high ground and the conviction that we would be able to root out the old-boy networks that strangled the apartheid economy,” he said.

“Yet, three decades later, the ANC’s own track record of corruption is a cause of great shame.

“The corruption we once decried is now part of our movement’s DNA.

“This has had dire consequences for the most vulnerable members of our society,” said Msimang.

ANC self-correction was ‘impossible’

Independent political analyst Sandile Swana said ANC self-correction was “impossible”.

“Criminals are winning in taking total control of the ANC, with the party’s renewal failing. It will not succeed,” he said.

“Mavuso asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down on account of the Phala Phala scandal, but the ANC NEC decided to close ranks, rubbishing [former chief] justice Sandile Ngcobo and his erudite team.

“Many cover-ups by Ramaphosa have been tolerated, with him having tolerated many misdemeanours and corruption scandals by ANC leaders.”

Msimang, said Swana, “knows that all efforts to rescue the ANC from the criminal syndicates is doomed”.

‘Many ANC members have given up already’

Policy analyst Dr Nkosikhulile Nyembezi said the ANC lacked “the authority to enforce party renewal conference resolutions and many of its members are responsible for not listening”.

“Many ANC members have given up already – mostly privately,” he said.

“Msimang’s justified resignation letter is an extreme example of a broader problem.

“Much of the party elite might now dismiss his letter as sour grapes at not getting a peerage, but it is not quite so simple.

“The letter accusing the ANC of suffering from endemic corruption with devastating consequences on the country’s governance and the lives of poor people lands some genuine blows.

“As he says, three decades after democracy, the ANC’s track record of corruption is a cause of great shame, as the corruption we once decried is now part of our movement’s DNA.

“Msimang leads a chorus of voices from within a party that agree with what it stands for, or loves what it knows, but are repelled by the corruption that has crippled the party and the country.”

Kotze said Msimang’s ‘protest resignation’ was ‘very significant’

University of South Africa political science professor Dirk Kotze said Msimang’s “protest resignation” was “very significant”.

“He is an ANC veteran, served as former personal assistant of Oliver Tambo, CEO of the National Parks Board and deputy president of the veterans’ league.

“The league has a reputation of trying to protect the moral standing of the ANC – speaking out on such matters as corruption.

“This is a major setback for the ANC, meaning that those things the party has claimed – like making progress in fighting corruption and reclaiming its moral standing – are not making an impact.

“President Ramaphosa needs the moral support for someone like Mr Msimang to do what he wants to do.

“This is likely to raise serious societal concerns about a party with a mission to rid the country of corruption.”

ANC Veterans League would continue to raise issues of corruption internally

Regretting Msimang’s resignation, ANC Veterans League president Snuki Zikalala said the league would continue to raise issues of corruption internally within the party.

He said the league also found it regrettable that Mbalula had made allegations against it for “undermining” the party.

Mbalula is reported as saying: “We call upon the veterans … to stop de-campaigning the organisation and work through its structures.

