Arsonist posing as a firefighter? – Mashatile’s words on corruption fail to impress

Political analysts said Mashatile – and the ANC in general – is all talk and no action.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said South Africa has solid structures in place to identify and deal with corruption, while the ANC as the ruling party also takes a harsh stance on perpetrators and ensures officials who are caught are forced to step aside.

Mashatile said these words as he delivered his keynote address at Unisa, Pretoria, on Friday, the day before International Anti-Corruption Day.

However, two political analysts have said his speech – and the ANC in general – is all talk and no action.

Deputy President, Paul Mashatile delivers his keynote address for international anti corruption day. Photo: Twitter

‘The ANC does not take corruption seriously’

Political analysts Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast and Nkosikhulule Nyembezi said the address fell short of announcing plausible progress of the ANC fighting corruption.

“Perhaps that is why most South Africans are fatigued by speeches and view the government with suspicion, with each politician appearing as an arsonist posing as a firefighter,” Nyembezi said.

“Mashatile is too lovely to dig any dirt on corruption as he is waiting in the wings to replace Ramaphosa should the Phala Phala farm saga get out of control.

“Disappointingly, the address did not sufficiently reflect the increasing role of the civil society in combating corruption and often in the face of government resistance to comply with legislation as the ultimate protector of citizens in our democracy.”

Breakfast said while the address mentioned lifestyle audits and other measures to combat corruption, he doubts these had ever been done.

“How many people have actually been found guilty and sentenced for corruption since Ramaphosa took over?” he asked.

“This comes days after [ANC veteran Mavuso] Msimang left the ANC because of corruption there. It is clear the ANC does not take corruption seriously.”

‘Scourge of corruption persists’

In his address, Mashatile claimed the ANC has taken corruption seriously.

“As an organisation, the ANC has taken steps to fight corruption and strengthen integrity by requiring that members and leaders facing serious criminal charges step aside,” he said.

“The ANC government has issued guidelines on conducting lifestyle audits, and provincial departments are being technically assisted in implementing lifestyle audits and discipline management.

“However, the scourge of corruption persists, and we need to understand how corruption manifests itself. We need active citizenry, the people’s participation in the transformation process, and fighting any form of corruption.”

He said oversight visits by Parliament and legislatures, spot checks in departments, investigations by Chapter 9 institutions, and measures such as lifestyle audits of public servants and stopping public servants from doing business with the government, can help combat this.

“We have also strengthened the monitoring and evaluation function in government, including performance agreements and monitoring of ministers and premiers, as well as the monitoring and evaluation function in the ANC.”

Corruption in South Africa

Mashatile said former president Nelson Mandela – whose passing was commemorated on Tuesday – believed in and adhered to principals of transparency, accountability and ethical behaviour.

“Corruption, on the other hand, is based on selfishness and a lack of concern for the majority that one leads.

“As government, we are dedicated to eliminating corruption and dealing harshly with those who partake in it,” Mashatile said.

“As public servants and official bearers, we must safeguard the preambles of our constitution and constantly remind ourselves that our purpose is to serve the people, not to satisfy our stomachs.”

