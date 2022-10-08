Morero appoints coalition partners to Joburg mayoral committee

Getrude Makhafola

City of Joburg ANC Mayor Dada Morero has announced new members of the mayoral committee, who included at least five appointments drawn from coalition partners that helped his party unseat the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The Patriotic Alliance (PA), which was instrumental in helping ANC oust the DA, was awarded two MMC positions. The team comprises of five members of the ANC and five others from the smaller parties.

The city’s new finance MMC is African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor Margaret Arnolds.

Ashley Sauls and Anthea Natasha Leitch from the PA are now in charge of transport and housing respectively.

Al Jama-ha’s Thapelo Amad was appointed MMC for development planning, while African Transformation Movement (ATM) Lubabalo Magwentshu bagged MMC for community development.

‘Skills, experience, no power sharing’

Morero denied the appointments constituted power sharing among coalition partners.

“To the residents of Johannesburg, I would like to assure them that this was not a power-sharing exercise, but the coming together of different skills, capabilities and experience.

“Collectively as different parties we are united by the love we have for Johannesburg and its people. The establishment of the mayoral committee for the City of Johannesburg is in line we all legal prescripts.”

Asked about the impending court action launched by ousted Mpho Phalatse, the mayor said a council meeting would be convened should the DA win.

The multi-party coalition has welcomed the interdict for a special sitting of the Johannnesburg Council. Image: Supplied

“The case was supposed to be heard on 11 October, the DA requested that it be moved to the 18th. We’re confident that we’re going to win the case, if we do not win, we will convene a council meeting.

“I can tell you that [the] same thing that happened just last week will happen again,” he said.

Phalatse and her party are challenging the council meeting that removed her through a motion of no confidence.

The PA turned its back on the DA coalition and backed the ANC-sponsored motion to remove Phalatse and her entire executive last week.

The following are ANC MMCs:

Loyiso Masuku, the wife of former provincial health MEC Bandile Masuku, was appointed MMC for corporate and shared services

Eunice Mgcina – health and social development

Mpho Sesedinyana – Enviroment and infrastructure services

Jack Sekwaila – Public safety

Nomoya Mnisi – Economic development

The ten MMCs will be sworn in on Monday.

