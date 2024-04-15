Suspect killed in shootout after ATM bombing in Free State

Police have launched a manhunt after a bystander was also shot and wounded during the exchange of fire that saw a security vehicle riddled with bullets.

A heavy exchange of gunfire between police and suspects saw one suspect shot and killed and a bystander wounded following an ATM bombing in the Free State on Monday.

About 11 suspects escaped with cash during the incident in Tumahole, Parys.

Police met with gunfire

“At about 2am, Tumahole police received a complaint of an ATM bombing at the corner of Koloane and Tumahole Street,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli.

“Members rushed to the scene, and on arrival, they were met with gunfire.

“During the exchange of gunfire, one suspect, estimated to be in his late twenties, was shot and killed while a security vehicle was riddled with bullets from the fleeing suspects.”

Kareli said it is alleged that about 12 heavily armed suspects were seen after the explosion, and the remaining 11 managed to escape on foot with the cash.

“It was also discovered that a male bystander was shot and wounded in the foot during the shootout. A manhunt is underway to trace and arrest all involved suspects.”

Tumahole police have opened cases of attempted murder and murder.

“Anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of these suspects is urged to contact Provincial Organised Crime Unit member Detective Sergeant Malefane Motloung at 073 380 4603, call Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or drop an anonymous tip-off on the MySAPS App,” the sergeant concluded.

Alleged ATM bomber killed in shootout

In February, a man on Gauteng’s most wanted list was fatally wounded during a shootout with the police in Olievenhoutbosch, south of Pretoria.

The suspect suffered fatal wounds in the shootout, while two of his accomplices were taken into custody.

He was wanted for the attempted murder of two police officers, cash-in-transit thefts, ATM bombs, and killings.

According to the police, among the people the wanted suspect allegedly killed was a traffic police officer who was responding to an ATM bombing in Erasmia, Tshwane.

Additional reporting by Chulumanco Mahamba.