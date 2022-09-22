Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
22 Sep 2022
5:33 pm
Politics

Mangaung opposition betting on ANC councillors to help oust ANC mayor

Getrude Makhafola

The DA is banking on the ANC councillors who helped oust the Mangaung council whip to do the same when they table a motion of no confidence against Siyonzana.

Mangaung Mayor Siyonzana
Mangaung Mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana. Photo: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw
Opposition parties in the troubled Mangaung Metro Municipality will soon table another motion of no confidence in council, this time aimed at booting out African National Congress (ANC) Mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana through a secret ballot. Earlier this month, council whip Vumile Nikelo was voted out through a motion brought by the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus). Nikelo was also ANC chief whip in the council. This would be a second attempt at removing Siyonzana after he survived a vote of no confidence in May, that wasn't conducted by secret ballot. The motion was brought by the DA, Economic Freedom Fighters...

Read more on these topics