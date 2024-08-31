ANC labels Steenhuisen a hypocrite for appointing ‘personal acquaintances’

The ANC's Whip of the Study Group on Agriculture said Steenhuisen's actions were against the Public Administration Act.

Appointments made by Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen’s ministry continue to spur political opponents.

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development raised eyebrows with his choice of Chief of Staff, and subsequent recommendations have been lambasted by the ANC.

Members from within the DA’s primary partner in the government of national unity have called Steenhuisen a hypocrite for exercising “DA exceptionalism”.

Steenhuisen’s picks “unqualified”

The DA leader picked Roman Cabanac as his Chief of Staff earlier this week, much to the outrage of many commentators.

Cabanac is a legal professional, entrepreneur, former member of the Capitalist Party of South Africa and former host of the YouTube channel Morning Shot.

Steenhuisen has also approached the Public Service and Administration ministry for permission to fill three other positions with “unqualified” candidates, reports News24.

“This act by the minister of recommending people without qualifications and relevant experience reeks of hypocrisy,” stated ANC Whip for Agriculture Sharon Davids.

“Both he and his party vehemently stated their opposition to cadre deployment and what they termed ‘jobs for pals’.

“The deliberate deviation from the Public Administration Act to favour personal acquaintances above qualified candidates is ethically and morally indefensible,” she added.

DA not responsible

DA spokesperson Karabo Khakhau fielded questions in midweek about the appointments, but couldn’t elaborate on the party leader’s motivations.

“Minister Steenhuisen’s decision in appointing his chief of staff is his decision and is within his prerogative,” said Khakhau.

“We uphold our value of separation of party and state. We do not have a cadre deployment committee that sits and decided who gets to occupy which seat for which purpose,” she concluded.

R500 million ‘looting’ scandal

Earlier in the week, Steenhuisen reportedly uncovered R500 million hole within the Department of Agriculture.

The funds were meant for an animal vaccine production facility but are currently unaccounted for.

Failure to build the vaccine plant led directly to a shortage of critical animal vaccines, including that for African horse sickness.