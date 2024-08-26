Agri’s missing R500m: ‘I want answers’ – Steenhuisen

John Steenhuisen wants answers as he launches a probe to investigate the missing millions earmarked for an animal vaccine plant.

Organs of civil society have lauded Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen for launching a probe after he uncovered a R500 million scandal in the department’s entity, Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP).

Steenhuisen yesterday vowed to bring those involved in the shenanigans to book.

“We will see accountability and potentially recovery if any wrongdoing is uncovered,” he said.

Corruption Watch executive director Karam Singh said the move by Steenhuisen raised expectations about government departments like home affairs and correctional services, following up on the clean-up operation.

“These are historically-challenged departments, plagued by deep-seated corruption.

“This is an encouraging sign of a working government of national unity (GNU).

“But it is early days in looking for better performance in a fight against corruption from all departments,” said Singh.

John Steenhuisen on impact of vaccine supply scandal

In an interview with The Citizen, Steenhuisen said the investigation has directly led to “the fact that certain vaccines and stocks have not been available”. “In 2014, R500 million was given to OBP to build a new vaccine plant compliant with national and international regulatory requirements,” said Steenhuisen.

“The facility was clearly never built and this has led to chronic shortages of vaccines in the last few years. The capacity at OBP to produce vaccines has been on a serious decline.

Consequences of the mismanagement

“Had that money been spent correctly, this would never have occurred. By not having access to sufficient supplies of vaccines, it has affected their ability to service the animal health needs of their clients.

“A good example has been the chronic shortage of African horse sickness vaccines.

“Government legislation obliges horse owners to vaccinate twice a year and yet there is a chronic shortage due to the extremely low manufacture.

“This is largely as a result of lack of investment in freeze driers and other key components. Had that R500 million been spent properly this would not be the case today,” he added.

Commitment to building a capable state

Steenhuisen said the GNU has committed itself to “building a capable state that is able to deliver”.

“It requires accountability of officials. This matter has never been adequately explained and nobody has been held accountable.

“It is my intention to request the auditor-general to offer guidance on institutions – a full forensic into the money provided and what it has been spent on and where it has gone.

“This will bring this matter to a close,” said Steenhuisen.

“This matter has been brewing for a number of years and it is in the interests of everybody that we get to the bottom of it. A full timeframe will be available once the auditors are appointed,” said Steenhuisen.”

DA spokesperson on agriculture Willie Aucamp said the party welcomed “the decisive action” taken by Steenhuisen to finally institute a forensic audit.

“During a meeting of the port- folio committee on agriculture, held at the end of July, OBP tried to portray a picture that everything was in order.

“However, on Tuesday the auditor-general told the committee that there was a large portion of a grant given to OBP in 2013 that was unaccounted for,” said Aucamp.

“The committee unanimously decided on an oversight visit at OBP as soon as possible.”

