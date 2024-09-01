Daily news update: MK party members killed in taxi fire| SA mourns Thabiso Sikwane| Boks beat All Blacks

Today’s news includes a public spat between African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Solly Mapaila—once again. The ongoing issue remains the ANC’s government of national unity partnership with the Democratic Alliance.

The City of Johannesburg marked the one-year anniversary of the Usindiso building fire, with Mayor Dada Morero admitting that gaining control of the metro’s hijacked buildings is proving to be more difficult than anticipated.

In the world of sports, sprint sensation Bayanda Walaza delivered a phenomenal performance in the early hours of Saturday morning to close out a memorable season. Walaza won the men’s 200m final in 20.52 seconds.

Furthermore, the Springboks produced an unbelievable finish to come back from the dead to stun the All Blacks 31-27 in their Rugby Championship clash at a bouncing Ellis Park on Saturday night.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions over the northern parts of the Northern Cape on Sunday – full weather forecast here.

Six MK party members killed in taxi fire, 10 injured

The uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MK party) has announced the tragic death of six of its members, who were involved in a taxi accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Picture: iStock

According to spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, the taxi they were travelling in caught fire with them trapped inside.

The accident occurred at 11am on Saturday while they were travelling to KwaDakw’udunuse to attend a celebratory event.

Joburg mayor admits hijacked buildings a ‘bigger challenge’ than first thought

As the City of Johannesburg marks the one-year anniversary of the Usindiso building fire, Mayor Dada Morero has admitted that gaining control of the metro’s hijacked buildings is proving to be more difficult than anticipated.

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero during an operation of the CBD revitalisation programme on Friday. Picture: X/@DadaMorero

The fire at the Usindiso building highlighted the problem of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg.

The city previously confirmed that 188 buildings had been hijacked in the metro. It said 14 belonged to the government, while the others were privately owned.

‘The ANC is not a branch of the SACP’: Mbalula tells Mapaila to stop attacking his party

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula on Saturday hit back at the continued criticism of his party by South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Solly Mapaila.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 30 March 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

He said Mapaila’s “insults” will not change the ANC’s ideology.

Mbalula, seemingly oblivious to the irony, released a tirade on X, calling on Mapaila to stop “grandstanding on public platforms”.

MK party MPs being sworn in is ‘insulting to South Africa’, says DA

The DA said the swearing-in of certain MK party members as MPs is an “insult to the people of South Africa”.

MK party MPs Siyabonga Gama, Brian Molefe, Thulani Gamede and Mzwanele Manyi during the swearing in of MPs on 28 August 2024 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

The DA made these remarks after former Transnet executives Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana, and former minister Mzwanele Manyi were sworn in at Parliament this week.

All four were implicated in the state capture reports released by the Zondo Commission.

Junior sprinter Bayanda Walaza wins again to close out spectacular season

Sprint sensation Bayanda Walaza delivered a phenomenal performance in the early hours of Saturday morning (SA time) to close out a memorable season.

Bayanda Walaza has enjoyed a superb 2024 campaign. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Walaza won the men’s 200m final in 20.52 seconds at the World Athletics U-20 Championships in Peru, holding off a challenge from Australian athlete Gaut Gaut, who clocked 20.60 for the silver medal.

Springboks come back from dead to beat All Blacks: Five talking points

The Springboks produced an unbelievable finish to come back from the dead to stun the All Blacks 31-27 in their Rugby Championship clash at a bouncing Ellis Park on Saturday night.

Pieter-Steph du Toit jumps high in the lineout for the Boks against the All Blacks. Picture: EFE-EPA / Kim Ludbrook

The All Blacks edged a hard fought first half to take a 12-11 lead into the break, before the game opened up in the second half with the visitors initially taking a 27-17 lead, before the Boks came storming back to take the win.

‘I ate kota…I had chicken feet in SA’ – US artist PJ Morton ahead of return to Mzansi

There is more to food than its primary objective of being sustenance.

PJ Morton is returning to South Africa to perform at Old Mutual’s Music in the Gradens in Sandton. Picture: pjmorton/Instagram

Food is also an expression of people’s culture and there are a few dishes that epitomise life in a South African Township than a kota, and this is what Grammy –award-winning singer PJ Morton experienced the last time he was in Mzansi.

Radio and TV personality Thabiso Sikwane passes away

The Sikwane and Matladi families have confirmed the death of broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane, who passed away on Saturday.

Thabiso Sikwane during an interview about her new show on Power FM on January 21, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave)

Sikwane was 50 years old.

She was married to DJ Fresh (real name Thato Sikwane) for 20 years until their divorce in 2022.

