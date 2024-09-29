‘They cost us votes’ – call for ANC leaders implicated in Zondo, VBS to step aside

Thembi Simelane, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development at the Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development on September 05, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. This comes after allegations surfaced in the media that Minister Thembi Simelane, while she was Mayor of Polokwane Municipality in Limpopo, received at least R500 000 in a loan from an individual intimately linked to VBS Bank. (Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The African National Congress (ANC) Veterans League says it will not back down from calling for accused leaders in the party to step aside.

The ANC’s step aside rule was decided on at the party’s 54th national conference in 2017. It calls for those charged for corruption to step aside from their duties. This was implemented to cleanse the ruling party from the ‘corruption’ image.

However, the rule has divided the party, with some leaders complaining about the inconsistency in its application.

ANC NEC meeting

Now that the allegations against Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Simelane have escalated, the calls for the party to implement the step aside rule against her and other leaders have increased.

Simelane has been making headlines after taking a R575,600 loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions.

The company allegedly brokered unlawful investments into the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank by the Polokwane Municipality while Simelane was mayor in 2016.

Gundo Wealth Solutions’ owner Ralliom Razwinane is currently on trial for corruption related to the VBS looting scandal.

Simelane told the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development earlier this month that she had repaid the full amount, including interest.

She denied that the funds used to start her coffee shop in Sandton came from the money allegedly stolen from VBS.

Although Simelane has not been charged in a court of law, she appeared before the party’s integrity commission on Wednesday last week.

According to reports by City Press and Sunday World, all knives will be out for her and other leaders including Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba and MP Cedric Frolick, when the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meets next month.

‘They cost us votes’

Veterans league member Omry Makgoale said on Sunday that the ruling party should be serious about cleansing itself of the corruption image by getting rid of accused persons.

“We must pursue this matter until it is done. We must campaign that it should be done, even if people don’t want to implement it. It is our responsibility as the veterans to campaign that it should be done,” Makgoale told Newzroom Afrika.

“We have enough members in the ANC, more than 500,000 members, so we should not be keeping people who are tarnished in the candidate lists and in Cabinet on behalf of ANC under ANC colours, we shouldn’t.”

Makgoale said it was issues like these that cost ANC votes. The ruling party bled votes and went below 50% for the first time in the 29 May elections. Makgoale said implementing the step aside rule would be difficult as some members of the NEC were also implicated too.

“We don’t need to have tarnished members of parliament under ANC colours ,” said Makgoale.

“The league has to campaign that it should be implemented, that all those implicated in Zondo, VBS should be removed from the list of candidates, Cabinet and all provincial legislators. We cannot have such people representing us, they cost us the vote.

“Luthuli House is compromised. Those with smallanyana skeletons must be removed from office. But it is not going to be easy because some of the NEC members are implicated,” Makgoale concluded.