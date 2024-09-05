Thembi Simelane will not be shielded from VBS allegations, says her deputy [VIDEO]

Justice Minister Thembi Simelane will not be shielded from accountability. Picture: X/@DOJCD_ZA

Deputy Justice Minister Andries Nel said his embattled boss, Thembi Simelane, will not be shielded from accountability over the explosive VBS bank allegations against her.

Simelane and Nel were in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday to answer questions on corruption cases linked to state capture.

The justice minister did not respond to questions about corruption cases, passing the responsibility to Nel to answer them.

Watch Andries Nel answer a question about allegations againt Thembi Simelane

Deputy justice minister Andries Nel said embattled justice minister Thembi Simelane will not be shielded from accountability over the explosive VBS bank allegations against her. #NCOP #ThembiSimelane #AndriesNel #VBSBank @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/y9XcoQCOQ9 — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) September 5, 2024

Will Simelane resign?

During the session, Nicholas Gotsell of the Democratic Alliance (DA) raised questions about allegations against Simelane.

“Given the latest damning evidence highlighting the severity of the conflict of interest in which the justice minister finds herself … when will the handover of all Zondo Commission files to the NPA happen? Will it be before or after the justice minister resigns?”

‘No effort to hide anything’

Nel said Simelane had made it clear that she would fully cooperate with all relevant law enforcement agencies and other constitutional bodies.

“She has indicated that she will account to the relevant structures in Parliament, which is scheduled to take place this coming Friday. And the president is on record as saying that he has requested the minister to provide a comprehensive report on the allegations.

“So, I think there’s no effort at all to hide anything from anyone or to shirk accountability. I think that should suffice for now,” Nel said.

VBS allegations

Simelane allegedly took a R575,600 “commercial loan” from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a company that brokered unlawful investments of R349 million into the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank by the Polokwane Municipality while she was mayor of the city in 2016.

Gundo Wealth Solutions is owned by Ralliom Razwinane.

Simelane allegedly used the “loan” to buy a coffee shop in two transactions in October 2016. The payments appear linked to kickbacks received in exchange for large deposits by Polokwane Municipality into VBS.

Razwinane is currently on trial for fraud, corruption and money laundering for his role as a commissions agent connecting municipalities with VBS.

Simelane insists everything was “above board” and the loan was repaid.

Full account to ANC

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said he had spoken to Simelane about the allegations against her.

“She has given a full account to the secretary-general about what happened. I will report to the officials about what she said. Of course, besides that, we’ve got checks and balances.

“She will go to the integrity commission, present herself, and then we will be advised by the integrity commission having evaluated what she said to them and based on the facts before them,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula reminded the media that President Cyril Ramaphosa is also “acting on the VBS matter”.

Accountability

Ramaphosa last week summoned Simelane to provide a detailed report on allegations that linked her to the VBS scandal.

Several opposition parties and civil society organisations have also called for Simelane to urgently clarify corruption allegations that linked her to the VBS scandal.

ActionSA has already filed an urgent complaint with the Public Protector against Simelane in connection with an alleged loan she took from an accused VBS Bank investment broker.

