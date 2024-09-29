Mngqithi reveals Sundowns plan to overcome Chiefs

'I think immediately after we conceded, we took control of the game,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Manqoba Mngqithi tries to get a point across to his team during their 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership on Saturday. Picture: Backpagepix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has revealed their comeback strategy in the 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs in a Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Brazilians responded well after conceding early in the match. Ranga Chivaviro gave Amakhosi the lead in the ninth minute, but goals from Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners before the break turned the game around for Sundowns.

Chiefs pushed for an equaliser in the second half, but the defending champions held firm to grab all three points in what was tightly contested clash between the two heavyweights.

Mngqithi – ‘Every cloud has a silver lining’

“We started the game well but just when we thought that we had control of the game, we conceded a goal. I think we lacked a bit of focus at that stage,” said Mngqithi.

“Ranga was in between my centre backs. I don’t know how it happened because the expectations would be to have at least one behind him.

“It was unfortunate for us to concede that early goal but … every cloud has a sliver lining. It’s also nice to get a dress rehearsal of a game like this – where you’re trailing against such a big crowd and against a team that is also doing well.

“I think immediately after we conceded, we took control of the game. We exploited a lot of possibilities in between the lines.”

Mngqithi also touched on what helped them regroup after being caught cold in the early stages of the game.

“I think the moment we started to use our width, that’s when the game started to open up. Tash (Tashreeq Matthews) is the one who created the first moment with runs on the outside and forcing (Inácio) Miguel into a foul and Thapelo (Morena) on the other side,” Mngqithi added.

Sundowns ‘shapes and systems’

” Iqraam was consistently behind their defence and that’s when we started to look like we can score at any time. Fortunately we managed to score what I think were very good goals.

“In the second half, we also started well but now we were forced into too many shapes and systems because the opposition was beginning to throw everything (at us). They’re a team that relies on the full-backs and their wingers to put balls into the box.

“We had to change from our initial 4-3-3 formation and we went into a diamond. We realised that it was giving a little bit of space in the channels for the full backs and we then brought in (Aubrey) Modiba on the outside and Peter (Shalulile) on the other side. (That was) just to make sure we had wingers that could confront their full backs.

“Later on we then asked Peter to sit with their number six … there were moments where Marcelo Allende was caught out of position.

“We were suffering at that time and they were bombarding us with a lot of diagonal balls into the box but I think the team responded very well and we managed.

“At the end we brought on another centre back to make sure we had three in the heart (of defence). At that stage we were thinking if there was anyway they could get a goal, it would be a set piece.

“Our thinking was to make sure that we have the right numbers to take care of their aerial strength. They are proving to be a very strong team team on set pieces.”