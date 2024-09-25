Thembi Simelane in the hot seat before ANC’s integrity commission

The meeting will be held virtually and is not open to the public.

Justice Minister Thembi Simelane and Democratic Alliance (MP) Glynnis Breytenbach. Deputy Justice Minster Andries Nel is at the back. Picture: GCIS

The African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed that Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Simelane will appear before the party’s integrity commission on Wednesday.

Simelane has been making headlines after taking a R575,600 loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions.

The company allegedly brokered unlawful investments into the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank by the Polokwane Municipality while Simelane was mayor in 2016.

ALSO READ: VBS Bank: Formal complaint laid over Justice Minister Simelane’s ‘dodgy’ loan

Gundo Wealth Solutions’ owner Ralliom Razwinane is currently on trial for corruption related to the VBS looting scandal.

Simelane told the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development earlier this month that she had repaid the full amount, including interest.

She denied that the funds used to start her coffee shop in Sandton came from the money allegedly stolen from VBS.

‘Matter will not be swept under the carpet’

Briefing the media during his state visit to China, President Cyril Ramaphosa assured South Africans that Simelane’s matter would not be “swept under the carpet”.

It was being dealt with, said Ramaphosa.

ALSO READ: Thembi Simelane won’t be shielded from VBS allegations, says her deputy [VIDEO]

“The issue of the minister of justice, that is a matter that we’re dealing with. I would say that I do need the space and the time to be able to deal with this matter. Certainly, the matter is being dealt with as I indicated some few days ago,” said Ramaphosa.

“So it’s not a matter that’s going to be swept under the carpet. It’s been dealt with. So, be rest assured, the matter is being addressed.”

His comments came after he received a report from Simelane addressing the allegations against her.

Mbalula on Simelane

Briefing the media earlier this month, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula also said Simelane had addressed the allegations against her with him.

“She has given a full account to the secretary-general about what happened. I will report to the officials about what she said. Of course, besides that, we’ve got checks and balances,” said Mbalula.

He said Simelane would have to appear before the integrity commission, which will then decide her fate.

According to acting ANC spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi, “the integrity commission serves as a crucial accountability mechanism of the organisation, which has a process that allows members to state their case based on facts, in order to preserve the integrity of its members and of the ANC.”

ALSO READ: Thembi Simelane VBS matter will ‘not be swept under the carpet’ – Ramaphosa

The meeting will be held virtually and is not open to the public, said Godlimpi.

“The ANC will communicate any developments in due course.”