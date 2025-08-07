ANC leadership slammed over interference

Buffalo City ANC branch slams provincial secretary for meddling in mayor’s decision to dismiss a committee member.

Eastern Cape ANC leadership has come under sharp criticism from the party’s Walter Sisulu ward 29 branch which complained about political interference in Buffalo City metro’s affairs.

Branch secretary Monde Tshalanga lashed out at provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi after he wrote to Buffalo City metro mayor Princess Faku instructing her to withdraw the dismissal of her mayoral committee member for sport, recreation and community development, Graham Lottering.

Faku fired Lottering on 25 July, but Ngcukayitobi allegedly ordered her to reverse the decision.

Branch rejects ANC interference in mayor’s decision

In a letter to Lottering, the mayor cited the councillor’s interference in affairs of the portfolio’s municipal directorate in contravention of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act.

Faku is a member of the ANC branch which expressed concern about Ngcukayitobi’s interference in her work.

ALSO READ: Mbalula accused of taking sides in Buffalo City leadership revolt

Tshalanga indicated it was not Ngcukayitobi’s responsibility to tell a state institution like a municipality what to do.

“It is unprecedented that the ANC would issue an instruction to a government institution,” Tshalanga said.

“The political instruction by the provincial secretary to the executive mayor is shocking, unlawful political interference on the running of the municipality and contravenes the established organisational protocols [and] rules that guide the relationship between the organisation and its deployees to government.”

‘It is unprecedented’

He said the ANC had governance structures to ensure that there was broad accountability for the work of the ANC in government.

The ANC has been managing the dichotomy of politics and the state very well, allowing the state to operate separately while the organisation focuses on its political work outside the state apparatus.

ALSO READ: Buffalo City mayor urges foreign spaza owners to comply with SA laws

Tshalanga accused Ngcukayitobi of usurping the mayor’s constitutional executive power and breaching other laws on municipal governance.

He said even the ANC constitution did not give Ngcukayitobi the power to supervise a government institution, contrary to his letter’s implication.

“It is unprecedented for the ANC official to issue instructions to the executive mayor in this manner and this undermines the constitution and various laws. It also creates false perceptions about political management of the party and government relations.

Party-state relations need sound, rational management

“The party-state relations need sound, rational management to safeguard and protect the integrity and independence of both the political organisation and the state.”

The ANC in Dr WB Rubusana region is divided into two factions – one backing Faku, who is regional chair, and the other secretary Antonio Carelse.

ALSO READ: ANC suspends membership of two Eastern Cape councillors