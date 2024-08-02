‘ANC conference whispers will be suppressed to the moon and back’ – Mbalula [Video]

'We are not going to allow political opportunism to reign in the ANC.'

Any discussions within the African National Congress (ANC) about potential successors to President Cyril Ramaphosa will be shut down, according to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula was speaking during a media briefing on the first day of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday.

Mbalula slams ANC conference talk

After the ANC’s decline in electoral support on 29 May, Mbalula cautioned that “whispers” about Ramaphosa’s successor will be dealt with decisively, with the party’s elective conference set for December 2027.

“We must not be diverted and we come from a terrible, horrible disastrous election campaign that gave us 40% and the first thing we think is who becomes a leader after President Ramaphosa; it can’t be,” he told journalists on Thursday.

Although the ANC secretary-general suggested that it was too early to have a debate about the matter, but acknowledged that conversations will eventually need to occur.

South Africa’s Constitution restricts the president’s tenure to two five-year terms.

“That discussion, we are going to suppress it to the moon and back till it happens at the right time… not that it shouldn’t happen.

“We are not going to entertain it. We know there are people who are whispering. We [will] find them [and] we are going to suppress it.

“You would have never seen suppression in your life in the ANC; you are going to see that now. It is not important now,” Mbalula continued.

[WATCH] We are not going to have a succession conversation when we are supposed to be focused on the ANC program of action and build a strong organisation. #ANCNEC#LetsDoMoreTogether pic.twitter.com/2Nrjp8GEwq — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) August 1, 2024

He emphasised that the ANC can’t focus on selecting the next leader, while the party is “one foot in, one foot out” the door, especially after being “on the verge of losing elections.”

“You journalists, you are not to be blamed, but you know when you plant the seed. Those who want to lead are coming to you at night and then they tell you their interest.

“They come through gossip at night, but you guys write because it’s a nice headline like ‘Fikile Mbalula 2027’.”

Mbalula not afraid to lead

Mbalula stated that he was not afraid of leading the ANC or of being under someone else’s leadership.

However, he pointed out his current position was “a very big responsibility”.

“What will happen in 2027, what members of the ANC want they will pronounce, but we’re not going to turn the ANC programme of action to become 2027.

“People [are] doing as they wish because they want to blackmail leadership because of the next conference.

“We’re going to suppress them heavily and we are not going to allow political opportunism to reign in the ANC.”

ANC renewal

The ANC secretary-general stated the party would concentrate on its renewal agenda and on revitalising regional structures and branches.

“Those who wanted to leave have left and others are already on their way back from the other party because they did not get what they wanted.

“But the people who were a pain in this organisation, who wanted to leave, have left. So we’ve got an opportunity to build an organisation, intensify renewal and build the organisation,” he further said.

Mbalula added: “It doesn’t mean there are no people who are whispering about 2027 but it cannot be the preoccupation like as if this issue is the utmost important strategic question in our lives [when] it’s not.

“People must hold back and give a chance for the ANC to regroup and build a strong organisation.”

